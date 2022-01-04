Sylvester Stallone – The village idiot

If you ask me who among the many Hollywood actors, as a boy, made me dream, excite, suffer, among my many favorites, I would certainly answer Sylvester Stallone. Because of Rocky and Rambo, two characters full of muscles, ready for anything, without fear, with that unconsciousness of those who always fight for the good, started from below and then became someone through hard work, commitment and suffering. . But if you think these are just fictional ingredients used in Stallone’s films, you’re wrong: his real life was pretty much the same.

Born in 1946 a Hell’s Kitchen, in those years a dangerous neighborhood of New York. Everyone calls him Sly, the son of a man of Apulian origins who works as a hairdresser and a mother of Ukrainian origins who is an astrologer. Sylvester Stallone’s life is difficult from birth. During childbirth, a medical error causes him a facial paresis of the left side and during adolescence he begins to suffer from rickets and stuttering.

Luckily it arrives sport: he starts practicing fencing, plays football and trains every day in the gym and year after year he becomes a muscle boy. Thanks to his merits, he receives a scholarship from sport that allows him to attend college and then university. Thus he began to study acting, which has always been a passion for him.

However, they are difficult years economically and he adapts to do any kind of humble job. He is also a very lonely person, until at twenty-six he finds his best friend, Butkus, a dog. They become inseparable. Both thin, alone, they live in a shack above the subway stop.

It is the period in which Stallone learns the trade of screenwriterbut things don’t go well and after a while he is forced to sell the dog for only forty dollars in order to afford to buy food. But a miracle happens: his screenplay “Rocky”, Written in just three days, is sold to two film producers during an audition for about three hundred and sixty thousand dollars. He immediately buys his dog back for fifteen thousand dollars.

His career takes off: in 1982 he also begins to interpret John Rambo, which becomes, like Rocky, an icon of American cinema.

At the age of seventy, after a wonderful career, he declares:

My life is made up of ninety-six percent failures and four percent successes.

Once again we met a man who went from being a “village idiot” to a “genius of the world”.