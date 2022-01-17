Sylvester Stallone today: how Rocky became

Sylvester Stallone, how did the actor who gave birth to the legendary Rocky become today? Let’s find out all the details.

Creed 2, the second chapter of the adventures of Adonis Creed, sees Rocky’s pupil challenge Viktor Drago, son of Ivan, the man who killed Apollo in an encounter and who was beaten by Rocky in a legendary challenge. The film is therefore deeply intertwined with the events of the original chapters of Rocky Balboa and offers us an older and more fragile version of the boxer, always interpreted in a splendid way by Sylvester Stallone. Let’s find out how the actor has become today.

Sylvester Stallone, as he is today

Last July, Sylvester Stallone reached the fateful milestone of 75 years. Born in New York on July 6, 1946, the actor has become one of the most famous faces in Hollywood and his 75th birthday was a great opportunity to take stock of his splendid career. Many years have passed since his debut in the early ’70s, in the middle Stallone has become a fundamental face of cinema, especially with the characters of Rocky and Rambo who have given him incredible notoriety.

Creed 2 was just one of the last films in which we saw the actor, in 2018. In the same year, Stallone took part in two other films: the second chapter of Escape Plan and Backtrace. The following year, in 2019, Stallone’s last two appearances on the big screen take place: in the third chapter of Escape Plan, entitled The Last Challenge, and in the highly anticipated return of Rambo, with the fifth chapter, Last Blood, arrived well 11 years after the fourth, entitled John Rambo. We didn’t see his face in theaters this summer, but we did hear his voice in The Suicide Squad, where the actor voiced King Shark.

