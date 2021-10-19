News

Sylvester Stallone wanted to fight in the Colosseum and meet the Pope in Rocky III

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Rocky III is one of the most popular chapters of the saga and also a favorite of Sylvester Stallone himself, but before staging the clash with Mr. T’s Clubber Lang, the actor had very different plans for the story of the film.

Screen Rant has in fact fished out a 1979 interview, given to Rogert Ebert during the world premiere of Rocky II, in which Stallone revealed that he had in mind to make fight the boxer in the Colosseum and let him meet the Pope (at the time John Paul II) in Rome.

“His last match will be held in the Roman Colosseum, broadcast all over the world via satellite. Can you imagine him? Rocky in the Colosseum? The last gladiator? And for training, he will run up the steps of Pizza di Spagna”, Sly had declared. “And being Rocky deeply religious, can you imagine him inside San Pietro? I will seriously try to get an audience with the Pope in the film. I do not know. Maybe this pope will accept. And if he doesn’t, we will change Pope. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Stallone then returned to talk about the film with Ebert in 1980: by then the issue of the Colosseum had already been put aside, but Stallone thought that Rocky III should have been concluded. with the death of the character: “If I have the courage, if I really have it, Rocky should die at the end of the third movie. Initially I was thinking in bigger terms – the Colosseum and all – but Rocky III should end up with more than one fight.”

For more information, we remind you that Stallone is working on a Rocky prequel series.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

814
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
687
News

Cinema, all films out in October
639
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
586
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
528
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
470
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
461
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
427
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
390
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
315
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top