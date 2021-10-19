Sylvester Stallone wanted to fight in the Colosseum and meet the Pope in Rocky III

Rocky III is one of the most popular chapters of the saga and also a favorite of Sylvester Stallone himself, but before staging the clash with Mr. T’s Clubber Lang, the actor had very different plans for the story of the film.

Screen Rant has in fact fished out a 1979 interview, given to Rogert Ebert during the world premiere of Rocky II, in which Stallone revealed that he had in mind to make fight the boxer in the Colosseum and let him meet the Pope (at the time John Paul II) in Rome.

“His last match will be held in the Roman Colosseum, broadcast all over the world via satellite. Can you imagine him? Rocky in the Colosseum? The last gladiator? And for training, he will run up the steps of Pizza di Spagna”, Sly had declared. “And being Rocky deeply religious, can you imagine him inside San Pietro? I will seriously try to get an audience with the Pope in the film. I do not know. Maybe this pope will accept. And if he doesn’t, we will change Pope. “

Stallone then returned to talk about the film with Ebert in 1980: by then the issue of the Colosseum had already been put aside, but Stallone thought that Rocky III should have been concluded. with the death of the character: “If I have the courage, if I really have it, Rocky should die at the end of the third movie. Initially I was thinking in bigger terms – the Colosseum and all – but Rocky III should end up with more than one fight.”

For more information, we remind you that Stallone is working on a Rocky prequel series.