Sylvester Stallone wants the rights to Rocky back

The 80s and 90s had their share of big names. If today, Dwayne Johnson or even John Cena and Vin Diesel represent the big arms of cinema, Sylvester Stallone has largely paved the way. With his colleague Arnold Schwarzenegger, the man established himself with many roles like Rambo but above all rocky. A feature film scripted by Sylvester Stallone himself that the actor carries in his heart. For several films, the star camped the famous boxer until a triumphant return with Creed. But Hollywood machine obliges, the man unfortunately does not have the rights of rocky. The intellectual property has been owned by producer Irwin Winkler for several decades. A situation that has the gift of annoying Sylvester Stallone who speaks on his Instagram account.

The Rocky star sends a request to Irwin Winkler, now 93, asking him to give him back the rights of the boxer.

The actor takes the opportunity to thank his ” loyal fans “.

Actor rants at Irwin Winkler

How not to think about rocky when talking about Sylvester Stallone? A cult character that the man has worn for decades with a huge community ready to support him. Unfortunately, the rights of the boxer do not belong to the actor but to the producer Irwin Winkler. On Instagram, Sylvester Stallone asks him to recover this intellectual property as the creator and screenwriter of rocky. While sharing a drawing where Irwin Winkler is parodied… in a snake!