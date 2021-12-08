Sylvester Stallone will also be the protagonist of a TV series

Will be in “Kansas City” new project by Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone”

According to the magazine Deadline, the actor will play the lead role in Kansas City, the new drama series from Paramount. This is Stallone’s first full-time acting role in a TV show.

The director will direct this project Taylor Sheridan, already behind the camera of the beautiful film Hell or High Water, but above all director and author of the hugely successful series Yellowstone. Instead, there will be writing the screenplay Terence Winter already in the creative team of The Sopranos and creator of Boardwalk Empire.

Kansas City tells the story of Sal (Stallone), a legendary Italian mobster from New York City, forced to move to the most unlikely of places: Kansas City, Missouri. Set in the present day, the mobster finds himself in the difficult task of rebuilding his empire from scratch in the modern, yet linear city of Kansas City. And right in the city of Missouri, Sal will meet surprising and unsuspecting characters who will follow him on his unconventional path to power.