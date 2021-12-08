Sylvester Stallone will be starring in a TV series for the first time in Kansas City

Sylvester Stallone will appear in the tv series Kansas City, made by the same authors of Yellowstone And Boardwalk Empire and produced by Paramount Plus.

The Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of the new Paramount Kansas City show, a TV series created by the same Taylor Sheridan who signed and created the series Yellowstone with Kevin Costner and by the screenwriter of Boardwalk Empire, Terence Winter.

The online magazine broke the news Variety, which reports the presence of Sylvester Stallone in the Sheridan and Winter series produced and broadcast by Paramount. Kansas City will tell the story of the old mafia boss Sal, played by Stallone himself, who will try in every way to restore prestige to the name of his family by making his way into the city of Missouri which gives the title to the series. Sal will meet surprising characters along his rise to power. It will be the first TV series that will have Sylvester Stallone as the protagonist, a real milestone for the prestigious career of the 75-year-old actor. All of Stallone’s filmography awaits you in home video on Amazon, to (re) discover the exciting career of the American actor.

Sylvester Stallone’s career is studded with interpretations that have consecrated the actor as one of the best known and most important faces in all Hollywood. We are in fact talking about the actor behind some real cult, like the sagas of Rocky, including the most recent spin off Creed, and of Rambo, then moving on to Cobra, Cliffhanger, Cop Land, Escape Plan and the saga of The expendables, the filming of the fourth chapter is taking place precisely in this period. Besides Kansas City, Stallone recently lent his voice to dub King Shark in The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, and is also engaged in other projects: it is the film Samaritan, in which he will play a superhero, and his return in the role of Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.