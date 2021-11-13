Sylvester Stallone will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sylvester Stallone is ready to go back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The confirmation we’ve all been waiting for came when Stallone announced, via a behind-the-scenes clip, that he was indeed on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy. The third installment, due out in 2023, will mark the return of Stallone, who appeared in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Stallone will reprise his role as Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk.

Sylvester Stallone on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In the post caption, Sylvester Stallone writes: “For those interested [a] what happens behind the scenes of the cinema. Here is only a very small part “. In fact, the actor offers fans a peek at the particular work that is used to capture “every expression you might have” in order to “be duplicated”. The star shows us the example of an already photographed face of a man with “neutral eyes” and a “powder” face. He then goes on to say that “making films has definitely become a science”. The second clip of the post shows the equipment at work as Stallone poses and what looks like a million cameras with flashes to photograph his face.

In an Instagram post published earlier this week, the director James Gunn shared her first day shooting photo on set surrounded by familiar faces like Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Zoe Saldana. All this together with the new protagonist of the franchise, Will Poulter, who will play Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji. Stallone’s relationship with Gunn extends beyond the Marvel Universe and reaches the DC world where the two worked together in The Suicide Squad when Stallone voiced a character in shorts, part shark and part human named King Shark. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.