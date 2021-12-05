Sylvester Stallone’s exhibition in Germany

Not everyone knows that painting has been a constant in the artistic expression of Sylvester Stallone in the last 55 years, capable of fueling his film work and vice versa. So much so that his most famous character, ROCKY, was first created on canvas long before the screenplay for the film released in 1976. After museum exhibitions at the Russian State Museum, St. Petersburg (2013) and the Musée d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain, Nice ( 2015), his creative streak now receives further consecration on the occasion of an important retrospective of his works organized by the Osthaus Museum Hagen, in Germany, to celebrate his 75th birthday in July: from the end of the 1960s to today. , the exhibition presents over 50 paintings, including self-portraits and unpublished works.

THE LOVE FOR STALLONE PAINTING STARTS FROM FAR

Stallone discovered a love of painting at a young age. His early works, which he signed “Mike Stallone”, were experimental. For financial reasons, he worked as a screenwriter and actor before pursuing an artistic career. “This is what I love about painting, it is the only true communication you can have”Says the Hollywood star. “While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is going on inside of you and you hit the canvas, it’s hard to pretend. The artist on the canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying your feelings“. Stallone’s paintings – which draws on surrealism, expressionism and abstraction – are on the one hand “action-packed” and expressive like his films and on the other full of symbolic and allusive references. Here are the pictures.

Sylvester Stallone – 75th Birthday Retrospective

from 4 December 2021 to 20 February 2022

Osthaus Museum Hagen, Museumsplatz 1 58095 Hagen

www.osthausmuseum.de/web/de/