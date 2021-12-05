News

Sylvester Stallone’s exhibition in Germany

An exhibition on Sylvester Stallone on the occasion of his 75th birthday. From the end of the 1960s until today, the exhibition at the Osthaus Museum Hagen presents over 50 paintings, including self-portraits and unpublished works

Sylvester Stallone, im Atelier, Courtesy Galerie Gmurzynska Artwork Sylvester Stallone

Not everyone knows that painting has been a constant in the artistic expression of Sylvester Stallone in the last 55 years, capable of fueling his film work and vice versa. So much so that his most famous character, ROCKY, was first created on canvas long before the screenplay for the film released in 1976. After museum exhibitions at the Russian State Museum, St. Petersburg (2013) and the Musée d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain, Nice ( 2015), his creative streak now receives further consecration on the occasion of an important retrospective of his works organized by the Osthaus Museum Hagen, in Germany, to celebrate his 75th birthday in July: from the end of the 1960s to today. , the exhibition presents over 50 paintings, including self-portraits and unpublished works.

THE LOVE FOR STALLONE PAINTING STARTS FROM FAR

Stallone discovered a love of painting at a young age. His early works, which he signed “Mike Stallone”, were experimental. For financial reasons, he worked as a screenwriter and actor before pursuing an artistic career. “This is what I love about painting, it is the only true communication you can have”Says the Hollywood star. “While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is going on inside of you and you hit the canvas, it’s hard to pretend. The artist on the canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying your feelings“. Stallone’s paintings – which draws on surrealism, expressionism and abstraction – are on the one hand “action-packed” and expressive like his films and on the other full of symbolic and allusive references. Here are the pictures.

Sylvester Stallone – 75th Birthday Retrospective
from 4 December 2021 to 20 February 2022
Osthaus Museum Hagen, Museumsplatz 1 58095 Hagen
www.osthausmuseum.de/web/de/

Claudia Giraud

Born in Turin, she graduated in contemporary art history at the Dams in Turin, with a thesis on cultural contamination in Piero Ruggeri’s pictorial production of the 1950s. Freelance journalist, enrolled in the Register since 2006, she carries out journalistic activities for multimedia and print publications in the sector. Since 2011 he has been part of the Management Staff of Artribune (www.artribune.com), he is Editor-in-Chief Music and curates, for the print magazine, the “Art Music” section dedicated to all those projects where the musical language intersects with that of the arts visual. She was Events Editor at Exibart (www.exibart.com). He has gained professional experience in the field of communication (Press Office “Castello di Rivoli”, “Palazzo Bricherasio”, “Emanuela Bernascone”) and in particular worked as a press officer at the contemporary art consultancy company “Cantiere48” in Turin. He has carried out editorial activities such as editorial coordination, creation and related layout of articles for the press agency specializing in Italians abroad “News Italia Press” in Turin. He has written articles and insights for various specialized and non-specialized magazines (SkyArte, Gambero Rosso, Art Weekly Report and Art Report of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Exibart, Teknemedia, Graphicus, Espoarte, Corriere dell’Arte, La Piazza, Pagina).

