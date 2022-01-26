SYM, new NH-T300. Adventure is Coming – News

The Taiwanese Sanyang Motoralso known by the acronym SYMis known in Italy for its scooter range and with over 10,000 units sold last year it is one of the leading brands in the sector in the Italian market.

However, its production also ranges in that of mopeds and light motorcycles and so far two 125 motorcycles had been imported in Italy. NH-X 125 and the enduro NH-T 125.

At the last edition of EICMA the most attentive will not have missed a new model on display, imported road enduro and 300 displacement: the NH-T 300.

Now, the SYM global website informs us, it has been added to the range 2022 and its characteristics have been disseminated.

The aesthetics are a little reminiscent of the 125 but with happier proportions. The engine is a liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 278 ccwith six-speed gearbox, declared power in 25 horses at 7,500 rpm, maximum torque of 24 Nm at 6,500 rpm and capable of developing a speed of 139 km / h.

The frame is a tubular steel, the spoked wheels measure 19 inches in front and 17 behind and the tires are in the classic 100/90 and 130/80 section.

The suspension features a non-adjustable telescopic fork and central rear shock absorber, the disc brakes with two-channel ABS measure 288 and 220 mm, the tank contains 11 liters and the curb weight is stated in 166 kg.

There are lights full ledthe liquid crystal instruments, the USB socket and the button that activates the four arrows.

No one knows yet if the new 300 will be imported in Italy, but as it is an approved engine Euro 5 and of a product similar to the 125 series already on sale it cannot be ruled out that this will happen.

If so, an attractive selling price is expected considering the model setup and SYM policy.