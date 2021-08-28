symbols and phrases. All the most popular in miniature size iO Woman

P.small, indeed, very small: the fashion of the mini tattoos, which after having conquered the Hollywood stars is increasingly popular, especially among those who are tempted by the idea of ​​tattooing a symbol, a date, an inscription or whatever lofty thing represents it on the skin, but at the same time do not want to dare that much.

Mini tattoos, the most loved

The mini tattoos they lend themselves perfectly to this need, and on the beaches of summer 2021 they are really seeing many. Just sift through a bit of the social for confirmation: on Instagram the main hashtag “tiny tattoo” (small, in fact) refers to many images, without considering the secondary hashtags.

Not that the passion for maxi designs is over, on the contrary, but to lean towards mini tattoos is above all a different type of ink lovers: these are designs worn as accessories, who shout nothing to the world, but they whisper intimate words, and remember, day after day, mantras, desires, moments of life.

The advantages of miniature tattoos

There are many points in favor related to the size of these tattoos. A small drawing, of course, is done in less time, and for those who are particularly sensitive to pain this also means less discomfort..

A tattoo, then, is forever, or at least before doing it you should be really sure you want to imprint something on your skin. However, it is undeniable that in case of second thoughts, it is easier to remove a drawing of a few millimeters than a large one.

The versatility of mini tattoos, which can be done on many parts of the body

There is, then, greater versatility regarding the choice of area to be tattooed. Besides ankles, back, arms and other canonical areas, the “tiny tattoos” leave their mark, literally, on ears, fingers, lips, neck and inside of the wrist.

Among the stars to fall in love with it, in unsuspected times, Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Miley Cyrus. The first has one cascade of stars on the back, a single star in the left ear and the word “love” on the middle finger of the right hand, the second sports a diamond inside one ear and, on the outside, she too small stars. The third, on the other hand, has the hands full of miniature tattoos, including a triangle and an eye of Fatima.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, between mini hearts and symbolic writings

This type of tattoo also likes Hailey Baldwin Bieber, which has a little heart on the collarbone, a diamond behind the right ear, a star on the left index finger and a cross on the neck. The model has a total of 20 tattoos, including some done together with the people most dear to her.

Inside the middle finger, for example, she had her surname tattooed with her cousin Ireland, together with her friend Kendall Jenner she made a heart matchy matchy, while with another friend, Mary Fonseca, the word “people”. An elegant writing in italics, on one side, to be revealed or hidden at will.

Bella Thorne and Ariana Grande, fans of stars and initials

The other celebs follow the same mood. Demi Lovato, for example, it sports a smile on the inside of the left little finger and the writing “me” on the ring finger, to never lose sight of priorities, Bella Thorne has several, including three stars behind an arm and a heart on the sternum, up to Ariana Grande, which in the study of Doctor Woo, one of the most loved tattoo artists by celebs, has had the female gender symbol on a phalanx, the initial of her name inside and a moon on the neck.

The singer is a true fan of micro tattoos, but for her they are not forever: she is gradually eliminating the older ones, especially those related to the ex Pete Davidson, inevitable after moving on.

Fans of micro tattoos certainly don’t live only in Hollywood. In Italy, for example, a lot of people like them Chiara Ferragni, which mostly wears them on the fingers.

The influencer, who also loves drawings of larger dimensions, had a pair of lips, a blue eye tattooed, the same one that became a symbol of her brand, a ravioli, made together with her husband Fedez, and some written, like “Baby girl” on the right hand, and “muse” on the forearm, always on the right, always in mini size version.

Taking care of tattoos, even the oldest ones

In short, there is only the embarrassment of choice, both as regards the drawings and the areas of the body where to make them. What matters is to be truly convinced of your choice, and to take care of your tattoo all year round, especially in summer.

Even after some time from the realization, in fact, when the skin heals completely from what is, in fact, a wound, the tattoo must be treated in the right way, without ever forgetting to apply sun products (there are also specific ones) and to moisturize the skin, to prevent the ink from fading.

This, of course, applies to all tattoos, regardless of size.

