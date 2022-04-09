SYMED is born, a new reality to support businesses – Targatocn.it

In the photo, seated, from left: Giulio Giletta director of Ascom Savigliano, Silvia Anselmo deputy director of ACA, Luigi Barbero president of Symed, Luciano Cane CEO of Symed, Camillo Scimone responsible for health care Symed, Standing, Luisa Mazzuccato of Ascom Bra, Federico Borsotto responsible operational and commercial Symed, Paolo Germiniasi director of Ascom Fossano, Giancarlo Fruttero president of Ascom Fossano, Fabrizio Pace director of ACA, Giacomo Badellino president of Ascom Bra, Agostino Gribaudo president of Ascom Savigliano, Stefano Bori technical consultant for Symed.

From the synergy between two important local institutions in the health sector, such as San Paolo Polyclinic in Alba and the Medical Center of Bra, with the support ofAlbese Traders Association and of Ascom from Bra, Fossano And Saviglianois born SYMED srl Medical Synergya new reality in the field of occupational medicine.

Based on experience and professionalism acquired over the years, with the support of a consolidated structure and a high-profile medical and nursing staff, SYMED becomes the reference point for local companies in the management of dynamics related to occupational medicine and protection of workers’ health.

THE MAIN SERVICES

The main services provided by Symed include: the appointment of the Competent Doctor; the drafting of the health protocol; medical visits suitability for work, at different intervals based on the job; medical visits preventive; specialist exams, instrumental and laboratory; the company inspections in the workplace and drafting of the related minutes; participation in the regular meeting; L’computerization and management medical records and documentation; the timetable medical examinations, investigations and obligations required by law; there consulting And support.

The offices of Sunrise in via Vivaro 13 / A, and of Bra in via Montenero 3. SYMED is also present a Fossano And Savigliano.

On the website www.symed.it is you can access the dedicated areas. Workers can view the suitability judgments and the companies they can monitor the situation regarding the health surveillance of their staff.

Says President Symed, Luigi Barbero: “We are very satisfied that from the union of forces between the various Ascoms of Alba Bra Savigliano and Fossano and with the involvement of Poliambulatorio San Paolo di Alba and Medical Center of Bra – both pride for the territory – a company capable of ensuring to companies a highly qualified service, the result of experience and professionalism, irreplaceable for the safety of workers and entrepreneurs, in an increasingly complex context that requires protection and compliance with pressing regulations and bureaucracy “.

Luciano Cane, Symed CEO: “We believe we have given rise to a structure with great potential, which combines primary territorial realities and professional excellence in an extremely important sector for companies”.

For the president of the Albese Traders Association, Giuliano Viglione “A joint initiative of the local Ascoms responds to the needs of companies in the field of occupational medicine, with a new high-level service, offered to all companies in all sectors that employ employees”.

According to the president Ascom Bra, Giacomo Badellino: «Ascom Bra has invested a lot, in the last period, in the field of its services, in the sector of occupational medicine and safety in the workplace, an important activity above all for the protection of workers and entrepreneurs. Symed is certainly a strategic choice for local activities ».

Giancarlo Fruttero, President Ascom Fossano: «I strongly believe in this new reality, and I am convinced that it will be able to guarantee a high added value, precisely because it arises from the synergy of several ASCOMs that have come together to optimize and better serve companies. This union makes it possible to provide services on a vast provincial territory and allows companies to always have a tailor-made service and practically “at home” ».

Agostino Gribaudo, president of Ascom Savigliano: «An important service for companies and workers, an initiative that has already met with immediate success thanks to the professionalism of doctors and all health professionals. It is an ambitious project which aims to improve the safety of workers “.

For information:

Alba – Tel. 0173/240262

Bra – Tel. 0172/1850098

Fossano – Tel. 0172/632037

Savigliano – Tel. 0172/241211

www.symed.it