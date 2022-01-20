Symfonisk: the new range of lamps / speakers by Ikea and Sonos is available

The second generation Symfonisk lamp is available in Italy. The product, made by Ikea with the collaboration of Are S, always integrates the functions of lighting and sound system. The new model offers a greater freedom of customization: users can in fact choose a base for the lamp (in white or black), which also contains the audio system, which is then combined with a fabric or glass lampshade in white or black.
Compared to the first generation, the attack for the bulb also changes: from E14 you go to E27. As for the audio part, Ikea and Sonos have created a waveguide specially designed to improve sound reproduction. The music is spread at 180 °. Operation is based on the Wi-Fi connectivity, used to connect to all streaming services compatible with the Sonos system (podcasts and radio are also included).
Symfonisk can be used on its own or can integrate with other Sonos devices to create a multi-room system, capable of spreading music in various rooms of the house. On the base we find the button to turn the light on or off (lamp and audio system are independent), the play / pause button and the volume adjustment. Configuration and control are managed through theSonos app, available for Android and iOS products.
Stjepan Begic, Product Owner of IKEA of Sweden, said:
Since the launch of the first SYMFONISK Wi-Fi speaker table lamp we have learned a lot about how and where the product is used. Many people, for example, keep the lamp on the bedside table; that’s why we redesigned it with a slightly smaller base. In addition, when it comes to design, we now offer customers more choice. The lamp will always be in perfect harmony with the home. By integrating a box into a table lamp, we save space, reduce clutter and create atmosphere with light and sound.
Sara MorrisSonos Principal Product Manager added:
People invest in their spaces and find new creative solutions to show off their personal style. Sound has become an important element in creating the right atmosphere. The new SYMFONISK table lamp with Wi-Fi speaker is smaller and offers more choices in terms of design, it has also been improved in acoustics and now offers an immersive and crystal clear listening experience, wherever it is placed in the interior of the house.
The Symfonisk lamp with Wi-Fi sound system is available in the following configurations:
- Lamp base / case with Wi-Fi in white or black: 139 euros
- Lampshade for glass base / case (diameter 22 cm, height 25 cm), white or black color: 30 EUR
- Lampshade for base / case in fabric (diameter 25 cm, height 20 cm), white or black color: 20 EUR
Alternatively, you can also buy the version with base and lampshade in a single package: the prices do not change and therefore amount to 159 euros with fabric lampshade And 169 euros with glass lampshade.