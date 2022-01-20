Symfonisk: the new range of lamps / speakers by Ikea and Sonos is available

The second generation Symfonisk lamp is available in Italy. The product, made by Ikea with the collaboration of Are S, always integrates the functions of lighting and sound system. The new model offers a greater freedom of customization: users can in fact choose a base for the lamp (in white or black), which also contains the audio system, which is then combined with a fabric or glass lampshade in white or black.

Compared to the first generation, the attack for the bulb also changes: from E14 you go to E27. As for the audio part, Ikea and Sonos have created a waveguide specially designed to improve sound reproduction. The music is spread at 180 °. Operation is based on the Wi-Fi connectivity, used to connect to all streaming services compatible with the Sonos system (podcasts and radio are also included).