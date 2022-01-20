symptoms after third dose, swabs and quarantines

Practical advice, to be applied in everyday life, to defend yourself and loved ones from Covid. The magazine of the Veronesi Foundation has published a vademecum to answer the most frequently asked questions of Italians, struggling with tampons, masks, quarantines and contacts at risk, making use of the advice of Luca Pasina, Head of Clinical Pharmacology and Prescriptive Appropriateness Laboratory, Department of Health Policies Mario Negri Institute of Milan.

Swab before meeting fragile people: yes or no?

Before meeting an elderly or frail person it is important to take all possible precautions and, if possible, make sure you are not positive for Covid. In this sense it can be useful to undergo a quick test, thus avoiding congesting pharmacies and laboratories. During the match it is of fundamental importance to wear the mask, limiting the moments of close contact, and always keeping a safe distance.

Contact with a positive: what to do?

After having had contact with a person who tested positive for Covid, if symptoms appear, it is advisable to take a swab immediately and repeat it (if negative) after 2-3 days of their appearance. If no symptoms occur, it is advisable to wait a few more days from contact (5-6 days) before repeating the swab. In any case, you must quarantine yourself until the test fails.

Buffers and insulation: how does it work?

Before undergoing an “official” molecular swab, it is still advisable to perform a quick test at home. Isolation begins at the first positive swab and ends after a negative test is achieved. Unless otherwise specified by the region, both antigenic and molecular tests are currently valid.

Third dose and symptoms: have I taken Covid?

In case of symptoms after the third dose of Covid vaccine, the advice is to wait 2-3 days. In fact, the undesirable effects of vaccination last long. If symptoms persist after this time, it makes sense to do an antigenic or molecular swab.