Symptoms and transmission: what factors led to monkeypox becoming an international emergency

This Saturday, Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusCEO of the World Health Organization (WHO)announced the activation of the maximum alert level to deal with the outbreak of monkey pox. With which, this disease now It is classified as a global health emergency. According to figures from the world health organization, at least, 75 countries detected a total of 17,000 affected people for this ailment, of which 5 died. What are the factors that prompted this recent designation for monkeypox

According to the WHO definition, in order to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC or PHEIC), the situation must meet three criteria : be a extraordinary event ”, which constitutes a “ risk to public health in other states through the international spread of disease. and that, “potentially, may require a coordinated international response ”.

Scientists from 16 countries where monkeypox cases have been identified conducted the largest study to date on the outbreak that has already put the planet in a health emergency. They noted that they observed 528 confirmed infections and They detected changes in the symptoms of the disease and identified the main forms of contagion.

“There is a real concern that men who have sex with men may be stigmatized or blamed for the outbreak,” Tedros said.

Researchers of the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, France, Holland and Denmark among other nations published the first detailed report on the symptoms and transmission of more than 500 patients from 16 countries, who have been treated between May and June last. The document, which was published in the magazine The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), warned that “ solitary genital skin lesions and those affecting the palms of the hands and soles of the feet can easily lead to a misdiagnosis of syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections, which in turn can delay detection.”

In this sense, the experts pointed out that Identifying these new clinical signs of monkeypox infection will help future diagnosis and slow the spread of the infection. . Since many of the infected individuals tested in the study presented symptoms uncharacteristic with the current medical definitions of monkeypox.

Among the symptoms detected by experts are: single genital lesions and sores in the mouth or anus . According to experts, these clinical symptoms are similar to those seen in sexually transmitted infections, such as syphilis, and can easily lead to misdiagnosis; being that in some patients the anal and oral symptoms have led to hospital admission to treat pain and swallowing difficulties.

“An erroneous diagnosis can delay detection and therefore hinder efforts to control the spread of the virus”experts said. while urged health personnel to identify these new symptoms with the aim of increasing diagnosis rates when people in risk groups present the traditional symptoms of sexually transmitted infections.

The doctor Chloe OrkinProfessor of HIV Medicine at Queen Mary University of London, director of the SHARE collaboration and one of the co-authors of the work, highlighted that “current international case definitions should be expanded to add symptoms not currently included, such as sores in the mouth, in the anal mucosa and simple ulcers. These particular symptoms can be severe and have led to hospital admissions, so it’s important to make a diagnosis.”

He also stressed that “the case definition will help doctors more easily recognize the infection and thus prevent people from passing it on. Given global limitations in the supply of vaccines and antivirals for this neglected and chronically underfunded tropical infection, prevention remains a key tool to limit the global spread of human monkeypox infection ”.

“While we expected various skin problems and rashes, We also found that one in ten people had a single skin lesion in the genital area, and that 15% had anal and/or rectal pain. These different presentations show that monkeypox infections could be easily missed or confused with common sexually transmitted infections, such as syphilis or herpes. Therefore, we suggest that the current case definitions be expanded,” explained Dr. John Thornhill, consultant sexual health and HIV physician and senior clinical lecturer at Barts NHS Health Trust and Queen Mary University, London.

From May to now, monkeypox cases continue to rise. And despite the fact that the scientists highlighted that the spread of the virus disproportionately affects men who have sex with men, with 98% of those infected belonging to this grouphighlighted that It is not a sexually transmitted disease (STD)as the virus can be transmitted by any close physical contact, through large respiratory droplets and, although not yet fully determined, through clothing and other surfaces.

“It is important to note that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense; It can be acquired through any type of close physical contact. However, our work suggests that the majority of transmissions so far have been related to sexual activity, primarily, but not exclusively, among men who have sex with men,” Thornhill said.

On this aspect, Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that “this form of transmission represents both an opportunity to carry out targeted public health interventions and a challenge, since in some countries the affected communities face forms of discrimination that put their lives at risk.” “There is real concern that men who have sex with men may be stigmatized or blamed for the outbreak, making it more difficult to track and contain cases.”.

Thornhill, meanwhile, referred to the benefits of this analysis carried out by experts from 16 countries and pointed out that “this research study increases our understanding of the forms of contagion and the groups in which it spreads, which will help the rapid identification of new cases and will allow us to offer prevention strategies, such as vaccines, to individuals at higher risk.”

Moreover, the expert, who was the first author of the work, pointed out that they detected the virus in a large proportion of the semen samples tested from people with monkeypox. Although she cautioned that “this may be incidental as we don’t know if it is present at high enough levels to facilitate sexual transmission. More work is needed to understand it better”, since the study showed that 95% of cases were transmitted through sexual activity.

“The clinical consequences in this series of cases were reassuring,” the experts said, noting that “most cases were mild and cured without treatment, and there were no deaths. Although 13% of people were hospitalized, no serious complications were reported in most cases.

It is worth noting that, last Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported the detection, for the first time, two cases of monkeypox in children. In a statement, the health entities indicated that one of the infected minors is a California resident of less than two years, while the other was in the US, but does not usually reside in the country. Health officials indicated that both cases are related and that it is most likely that the children were infected at home by transmission from a family member.

