Symptoms, causes and how to cure psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease that causes plaque-like lesions characterized by erythema and peeling: plaques typically appear on the elbows, knees, scalp and lower back, but can also extend to the whole body. It is a disease whose severity is very variable: for some it is little more than a nuisance, for others it can seriously compromise the quality of life. This is also why it is difficult to accurately estimate how many people are affected by psoriasis in Italy: from 2 to 5% of the population, in short, almost 2 million people.

Psoriasis, as mentioned, is a chronic disease: but nevertheless it can alternate periods of “calm”, without symptoms, up to more aggressive returns. It is not a contagious disease: being near or touching a person with psoriasis does not in any way lead to a transmission of the disease. It remains a chronic relapsing disease: it can occur at any age, even if the peak of onset is recorded between 20 and 40 years. In general, the first manifestations of the disease are in the elbows, knees and hands.

The various forms of psoriasis

There are several variants of psoriasis. The most common form is the so-called vulgar psoriasis. It is characterized by patches covered with silvery-gray scales whose most frequent localizations are the limbs and the scalp. The plaques appear raised on the skin and vary in size: they can extend for a few centimeters but up to several dozen, and only in very rare cases do they itch.

Another variant is guttate psoriasis: more frequent in children and young people, it presents with small patches that can affect both the trunk and the limbs. Then the palmo-plantar psoriasis, which affects almost exclusively the hands and feet: the plaques can be both minimal and very extensive, often to the point of causing lacerations of the skin. This variant of psoriasis can also involve the nails (psoriatic onychopathy). Finally, pustular psoriasis: it is the rarest but also the most serious form. It is characterized in fact by the presence of pustules that can extend over the whole body.

Causes and symptoms of psoriasis

The debate is open on the origins of psoriasis. In most cases it seems that the genetic component and stress unfortunately play a very important role in the development of the disease. Other causes can be traced back to problems with the immune system, trauma to the skin, infections or infectious processes, taking some drugs.

Cases of exacerbation of the disease, after frequent periods of “calm”, are more common in people who are overweight, infected with HIV, smokers: but they can also be caused by skin lesions, sun burns, the cold of winter, the consumption of alcohol.

Treatment of psoriasis

The latest guidelines drawn up by the Higher Institute of Health for the treatment of psoriasis focus in particular on three areas of intervention: