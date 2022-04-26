Symptoms, causes and how to cure psoriasis
Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease that causes plaque-like lesions characterized by erythema and peeling: plaques typically appear on the elbows, knees, scalp and lower back, but can also extend to the whole body. It is a disease whose severity is very variable: for some it is little more than a nuisance, for others it can seriously compromise the quality of life. This is also why it is difficult to accurately estimate how many people are affected by psoriasis in Italy: from 2 to 5% of the population, in short, almost 2 million people.
Psoriasis, as mentioned, is a chronic disease: but nevertheless it can alternate periods of “calm”, without symptoms, up to more aggressive returns. It is not a contagious disease: being near or touching a person with psoriasis does not in any way lead to a transmission of the disease. It remains a chronic relapsing disease: it can occur at any age, even if the peak of onset is recorded between 20 and 40 years. In general, the first manifestations of the disease are in the elbows, knees and hands.
The various forms of psoriasis
There are several variants of psoriasis. The most common form is the so-called vulgar psoriasis. It is characterized by patches covered with silvery-gray scales whose most frequent localizations are the limbs and the scalp. The plaques appear raised on the skin and vary in size: they can extend for a few centimeters but up to several dozen, and only in very rare cases do they itch.
Another variant is guttate psoriasis: more frequent in children and young people, it presents with small patches that can affect both the trunk and the limbs. Then the palmo-plantar psoriasis, which affects almost exclusively the hands and feet: the plaques can be both minimal and very extensive, often to the point of causing lacerations of the skin. This variant of psoriasis can also involve the nails (psoriatic onychopathy). Finally, pustular psoriasis: it is the rarest but also the most serious form. It is characterized in fact by the presence of pustules that can extend over the whole body.
Causes and symptoms of psoriasis
The debate is open on the origins of psoriasis. In most cases it seems that the genetic component and stress unfortunately play a very important role in the development of the disease. Other causes can be traced back to problems with the immune system, trauma to the skin, infections or infectious processes, taking some drugs.
Cases of exacerbation of the disease, after frequent periods of “calm”, are more common in people who are overweight, infected with HIV, smokers: but they can also be caused by skin lesions, sun burns, the cold of winter, the consumption of alcohol.
Treatment of psoriasis
The latest guidelines drawn up by the Higher Institute of Health for the treatment of psoriasis focus in particular on three areas of intervention:
- Topical treatments: As in the original guideline, the included studies have shown that vitamin D derivatives and corticosteroids are the most effective topical treatments for plaque psoriasis. There are no significant differences between the two treatments, but their association is superior to single treatment in terms of efficacy. In the new studies, new formulations of topical treatments were also analyzed and among these the gel containing the preconstituted combination of calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate showed the same efficacy as traditional formulations, but allows greater adherence to the treatment.
- Phototherapy and photochemotherapy: With regard to phototherapy, Puva-therapy has shown greater efficacy against Nb-Uvb phototherapy; however a systematic review and an important observational study have shown that it represents a risk factor for the development of Non melanoma skin cancer (Nmsc), while at the moment the included studies have not shown this risk in patients treated with Nb-Uvb.
- Biotechnological drugs: The literature reviewed allowed a better evaluation of the efficacy and safety profile of biotechnological drugs. The observed data showed a good efficacy and safety profile of these drugs. Furthermore, the results show the need to enter in an Italian national register all patients who are being treated with biotechnological drugs or who are starting systemic therapy for the first time, in order to evaluate their efficacy and safety in the medium-long term. . Finally, there is a lack of direct comparison studies between biotechnological drugs and between biotechnological and traditional systemic drugs in order to evaluate the possible superiority of one over another, in terms of efficacy, safety, acceptability and patient compliance.