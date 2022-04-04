symptoms, causes, tests and treatments
It is rare, accounting for only 1-2% of all cancers. But it tends to mainly affect women. Fortunately, science manages to successfully deal with the discovery of in most cases a thyroid cancerlinked to the abnormal growth of the cells that form this gland which is essential for the body’s metabolism.
In the vast majority of cases, the tumor arises from the thyroid cells, the thyrocytes, and more rarely other cells, called parafollicular ones, are affected. But what to do if a lump in the gland is discovered? What exams to take? Here’s what to do with the advice of Laura Fugazzola, Head of the Thyroid Center – UO Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases – San Luca – Auxologico San Luca, a center that has recently been accredited to EURACAN (European Network for Rare Adult Solid Cancer).