symptoms, contagiousness, treatment and complications. This is why they are two different diseases

There is an article published in the authoritative scientific journal Lancet which has an unequivocal title: “Covid-19 is not the flu“. Eskild Petersen, from the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Aarhus, had already defined it that way in December 2020. And indeed this is the case. Although they have similar symptoms (especially in its milder forms), the pathologies are different.

Similar symptoms

Between influence And Covid there are many identical symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. Two symptoms are classified as common between the two diseases, but there is a prevalence in Covid cases (although they are reduced with the Omicron variant): change or loss of taste or smell.

How long does it take before infection?

In both diseases the symptoms appear a few days after the infection. In general, if it takes from one to four days in the flu, in Covid-19 it can go from two to 14 days.

According to the CDC, the US Centers for Disease Control and Spread, most people with the flu are contagious as early as a day before symptoms show. In Covid cases, ongoing research is noting that the virus may begin to spread as early as a few days before symptoms begin, but infectivity varies over time. The more time passes, the more this would be reduced. And this is one of the elements that has led health agencies to reduce the timing of containment measures as well.

The diffusion

Both Covid-19 and the flu have shown that their viruses can spread by air through droplets (the now famous droplets that are emitted when you cough, sneeze or talk). Most infections occur by inhalation, but it is possible (but the risk is much lower) that one can also become infected by touching a surface or object on which the virus is present.

The contagiousness

The spread is similar, but the contagiousness is different. According to Sars scholars, Cov-2 is more contagious than influenza viruses.

Who is at risk for severe cases?

The most fragile are at greater risk of serious cases, both of the flu and of Covid-19. These are the elderly, pregnant women, people with certain pathologies.

What are the complications?

Covid and flu cause pneumonia, respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, heart attacks, strokes, failures in various organs, worsening of some chronic conditions, inflammation of the heart and brain. But what is worrying is the percentage of cases affecting those affected by Covid, which have also put and put stress on the health system. With the flu, it usually heals in a few days or a few weeks, with Covid the consequences can be longer (the cardiovascular risk, for example, has been ascertained for several months). Unlike the flu, Covid-19 increases the risk of blood clots of veins and arteries (it is, in fact, also an endothelial pathology) that pass through the lungs, heart, legs and brain. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is present in Covid cases both in children (with Mis-C) and in adults (with Mis-A).

Treatment

On February 9, Aifa issued new recommendations on the use of medicines for the home management of Covid-19. For symptoms they can be used acetaminophen or NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) in case you have fever, joint or muscle pain (unless there is a specific contraindication). The important thing is that even in these cases it is not done autonomously, but there is always contact with the doctor, who can understand what is the right treatment. With Covid, self-medication is never recommended, also because there are very important values ​​(such as oxygen in the blood, which can be assessed with a pulse oximeter, also known as an oximeter), which must be interpreted.

Those most at risk of aggravation may be subjected to a treatment based on antivirals. Patients who are involved in this treatment are those who have a mild to moderate degree of the disease and at least one of these risk factors: a form of cancer, chronic renal failure, bronchopneumopathy (in severe form), primary immunodeficiency or acquired, severe cardiovascular disease, uncompensated diabetes mellitus, or being obese.

Antivirals are the remdesivir (to be started as soon as possible and within 7 days of the onset of symptoms, for a treatment lasting 3 days). Then there is the Paxlovid, the first oral antiviral that has two active ingredients, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, in two separate tablets. The first reduces the ability of the virus to replicate. The second, which is already used for HIV treatment, works as a sort of pharmacological “booster” by prolonging the action of nirmatrelvir. It should be given within 5 days of diagnosis, with tablets to be taken twice a day for five days. Then there is the molnupiraviran antiviral that should be given as soon as possible after the diagnosis of the disease, with 4 capsules to be taken by mouth every 12 hours, for 5 days.

Also to obtain a concrete benefit through the treatment of antivirals it is essential not to neglect the symptoms and to immediately involve the doctor.

Then there are the monoclonal antibodies. In Italy three are used: the casirivimab / imdebivamthe bamlanivab / etesevimab and the sotrovimab. They are given to over-12s with mild and moderate symptoms at high risk of severe Covid-19. Several risk factors are considered that can push towards this therapy: being over-65, obese, having chronic kidney failure, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, primary or secondary immunodeficiencies, cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or chronic respiratory diseases, chronic liver disease , hemoglobinopathies, neurodevelopmental or neurodegenerative diseases. To take advantage of these treatments, the disease must be of recent onset and no more than 7 days. They are not tablets: they are taken intravenously.

Medicines should not be taken without the doctor’s warning, also because they can have a non-beneficial effect. The cortisone, for example, it is recommended among those in hospital with severe Covid-19 who need oxygen. At home it can be considered in patients who may be on the verge of aggravation.

What drugs are not recommended

L’Aifa (which in its indications, obviously, makes a synthesis on the basis of what is highlighted by the international scientific community) does not recommend the use of antibiotics (which can only be used if a bacterial infection overlapping Covid is suspected), of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.