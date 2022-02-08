symptoms if you’ve taken too much, here they are

Not always if we overdo the intake of a particular vitamin there are equally beneficial effects, indeed.

In this case we go to understand what are the signals that our body sends us if we have too high a quantity of Vitamin D.

Obviously, if you always have some particular symptoms you must first contact your doctor, but we can give you a hand to understand at first.

Not everyone knows that Vitamin D is also called the vitamin of the sun, and it has a very important function in terms of supporting our immune system and beyond.

Excess Vitamin D? This is how the body indicates it

It also takes care of the development of muscle cells, and obviously exposure to the sun is the best cure, but it is not always possible and for this reason there are also supplements.

But what happens if we overdo the doses? First of all we try to understand when we really need it, and we can do this only with specific analyzes that our doctor will ask us for.

As a vitamin it is very difficult to find it in food and for this reason it is integrated in this way.

But excessive use can cause Hypervitaminosis D, even though it is very rare as a condition.

It can also cause high levels of calcium in our blood such as nausea and vomiting, or weakness and very frequent urination.

But also bone pain and particular changes in our posture, up to kidney problems.

Obviously, these are all not so frequent possibilities but if we have taken vitamin D supplements and we find ourselves with one of these, we absolutely contact our doctor, who will be able to tell us how to proceed to understand what is happening in our body.

Let us always remember that DIY with vitamins is never possiblebefore making any changes to our routine we must always have the ok from medical personnel, please!