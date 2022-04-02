symptoms in one out of 5 cases

Skin rashes in children with the Covid they alarm parents. Recent concerns have arisen from some photos posted on the British Medical Journal Case Reports showing a child covered in red spots. The skin manifestations – the experts explain – are well documented and are a symptom in one out of five cases. They range from bruises to canker sores on the mouth to eczema on the feet.

In particular, the doctors of the Dona Estefania hospital in Lisbon, in Portugal, they described the case of a child whose skin was stained with several red bruises. The 14-month-old baby was taken to the hospital by his parents who explained that for two days the baby had been vomiting and had a fever. Soon after, he tested positive for Covid and no other respiratory viruses. And he didn’t show any other respiratory symptoms like sneezing or coughing. Under observation, the next day he developed a rash first on his face and then on his stomach, chest and hands and feet.

The signs of the rash

The baby had marks on his face, they looked like bruises, caused by the bleeding of small blood vessels under the skin. Thankfully, there was no evidence that the rash was causing the baby pain, which then slowly improved over three days as the baby was given antibiotics. For the definitive recovery, however, it took two weeks.

Doctors said the rashes are an unusual side effect of Covid. “Although a rash may be a less common feature of someone infected with the virus, it can last longer and even require medical attention,” the experts explained.