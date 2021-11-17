symptoms not to be overlooked and how to treat them

Seborrheic keratoses are benign skin lesions that are observed very frequently. At first they can present themselves as yellowish or brownish reliefs with an appearance that can be defined greasy, they tend to increase in volume, can break and then maybe reform. They tend to darken over time and their surface can crumble due to simple friction.

Seborrheic keratoses, how they manifest

In general terms, seborrheic keratoses affect both men and women. They are predominantly observed after 40-50 years and usually increase in number and size over time.

A subtle genetic predisposition, age and unprotected sun exposure contribute to their appearance. They can appear anywhere on the body and mimic moles. Therefore, regular dermatological control is always essential.

Seborrheic keratoses, evolution

They usually tend to evolve in a way chronic and benign. Generally, they do not cause any disturbance although sometimes they cause itching and discomfort, especially when it is hot and when you sweat.

There is a case where they can be associated with pathology. Beware if they suddenly appear, numerous and there is severe itching. In this case, the immediate commitment of the dermatologist is required.

Seborrheic keratoses, treatments

In terms of care, being very superficial, they can be removed without leaving scars. The type of treatment must always be carried out by the specialist.

