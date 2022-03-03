Symptoms of Omicron? These are the signs to watch for in people with a complete vaccination schedule

Lthe cases of coronavirus in the world rose drastically from the appearance of the omicron variant. Despite the fact that the symptoms are milder and that vaccination campaigns were advanced in much of the world, the transmission capacity of this new strain increased the numbers.

Having contracted the omicron variant does not mean being exempt from reinfection. Here we tell you the details.

What are the first symptoms of omicron?

The first omicron symptoms are similar to those of a common cold: cough, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat.

Can I get ómicron more than twice?

According to Mario Fontán, a member of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, it is possible to be reinfected of the same variant of coronavirus, in this case omicron:

“The protocol of the Ministry of Health considers that there would be a period of time between 90 and 180 days from the first contagion, either because of a specific variant or because of the virus in general, in which a person is less likely to get it again.”

On the other hand, José Antonio López Guerrero, director of the Neurovirology group of the Molecular Biology Department of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), agrees that “It may happen that a person has immunity problems or that the first contagion occurred with a very low viral load and, therefore, an effective immune response was not developed.”

What are all the symptoms of omicron in people vaccinated against Covid-19?

according to a study conducted in Norway, the eight most recurrent symptoms in people with a complete vaccination schedule are:

Cough

runny nose

Fatigue

Fever

sneezing

Throat pain

Headache

Muscle pain

This study was carried out by interviewing 111 people who attended a party in November 2021. At said party an omicron outbreak was reported, with a balance of 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 15 suspects and the rest negative.

Of those 111 guests, 89 percent already had both doses of the vaccine; however none had received the reinforcement.

