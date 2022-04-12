Symptoms of thyroid problems and disorders. The basal temperature test

The thyroid is a very important gland in our body. Located at the base of the neck, it is responsible for producing particular hormones (thyroxine and triiodothyronine) which influence various functions, such as metabolism, nervous activity, the circulatory and digestive systems, etc.

There are a number of possible thyroid disorders linked to a malfunction of this gland. The most common are thehyperthyroidismwhen more hormones are produced than the body actually needs, and thehypothyroidismwhen, on the other hand, not enough are produced. Other diseases are goiter, thyroid nodules, thyroiditis and cancer.

Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, as we have said, are the most common ailments. Although closely related, they do have some differences. Here are some signs that can help us understand if we are facing disorders related to the malfunction of this gland.

1 Fatigue and sleep disturbances

As we have already said, even though our two ailments are linked, by looking at the symptoms we can find subtle differences. Hypothyroidism: fatigue is the number one symptom. You feel the need to sleep as much as possible and, even if you rest more than usual, you always wake up exhausted. Hyperthyroidism: some people have a hard time falling asleep, which is why they feel more tired. This is because overactive thyroid gland can cause insomnia and rapid heartbeat, as well as anxiety. All elements that make it more difficult to fall asleep, or more likely to wake up in the middle of the night.

2 Thyroid disorders Weight changes

In the case of hypothyroidism, a weight gain, then difficult to dispose of. In the case of hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, weight loss can occur, even if you eat the usual daily amount of food or even more than normal.

3 mood swings

If you have hypothyroidism, it can happen to feeling depressed, sad. This is because the poor production of hormones by the thyroid affects the serotonin levels in the brain. In the case of hyperthyroidism, anxiety or panic attacks can occur, due to an excess of hormones that can also make concentration difficult.

4 Thyroid disorders and intestinal problems

Constipation is linked tohypothyroidism, which causes a slowdown in digestive processes. On the contrary, in conjunction withhyperthyroidism we may experience diarrhea or irritable bowel symptoms.

5 Thyroid symptoms and muscle problems

Hypothyroidism can be linked to the sensation of sudden numbness in the muscles or pain in the limbs. This is because the shortage of hormones can affect the signals sent to the brain from all over the body. Hyperthyroidism can be linked to a variety of muscle or joint problems, such as difficulty grasping objects, climbing stairs, or raising arms above the head.

6 Irregular cycle, fertility problems

A period longer, abundant and painful may be linked to hypothyroidism. There may be a drop in libido. Conversely, shorter, less abundant, or less frequent cycles can be a sign of hyperthyroidism. Either way you can have fertility problems, because a malfunction of the thyroid gland can interfere with ovulation.

7 Skin and hair problems

In presence of hypothyroidism, hair can become dry and brittle and fall out easily. The fall can also occur on the outer edge of the eyebrows or elsewhere on the body. The skin is dry and the nails are brittle due to a slow metabolism. L’hyperthyroidism it can cause hair loss typically only on the head. The skin thins and becomes more fragile.

8 Thyroid Disorders and Body Temperature

Cold hands and feet, along with chills, can be a sign of hypothyroidism. Excessive sweating and hot flashes of hyperthyroidism.

9 Cholesterol levels

Hypothyroidism can be linked to high cholesterol levels; hyperthyroidism at unusually low levels.

10 Blood pressure

In cases of hypothyroidism, people are estimated to have twice the risk of developing an increase in blood pressure. In cases of hyperthyroidism, the increases already concern the systolic blood pressure, but not the diastolic one.

11 Thyroid Disorders and Heart Rate

Heart rate is modulated by thyroid hormones, so low levels result in a lower beat rate than usual. Conversely, an excess of hormones can lead to rapid heartbeat and palpitations.

12 Goiter

Goiter is an enlargement of the thyroid gland. It occurs in both pathologies.

13 Risk Factors

Some people are more likely than others to develop thyroid problems. This may be due to genetic factors or to particular habits, such as smoking, of which some components may turn out to be anti-thyroid agents.

If you suspect that you have a combination of these symptoms, contact your doctor who will establish the necessary tests to diagnose hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism by testing the levels of thyroid hormones in the blood.

How to do the Barney test for basal temperature

The thyroid gland reflects the body’s metabolic rate and heat is generated by the body’s metabolism. So the body temperature can give clues to the function of this gland, for this reason it is enough to measure our body temperature as soon as the morning, immediately after waking up and before eating or drinking anything, to obtain important clues relating to the functioning of the thyroid gland.

As soon as you wake up, then put your thermometer under your armpit and leave it for about ten minutes in order to measure your body temperature.

There thyroid gland works correctly if the body temperature is between 36.5 ° and 36.8 °, below 36.5 it works slowly (hypothyroidism), above 36.8 ° and without any infection in progress that justifies the reason for a fever principle, it is accelerated (hyperthyroidism).

To be sure of the result you have to repeat the test for four mornings in a row on an empty stomach, and if the result is constantly reconfirmed, make an appointment with your doctor.

At the link you can find a list of foods that help the functioning of the thyroid: http://www.ambientebio.it/alimenti-che-migliorano-il-funzionamento-della-tiroide/

(Featured photo: Natural Solution Today; Internal photo: COMSALUD)