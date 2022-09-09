Symptoms that indicate that the automatic transmission oil level is low

The transmission of the cars is in charge to provide the necessary power to the drive wheels of the vehicle so that they can work.

Like the engine the transmission of cars is made up of many metal parts, gears and discs that need a lubricant to work properly, in addition to avoiding dry friction that can damage all its parts.

It is very important that your transmission always has the right amount of oilthat does not have less and that does not have more.

If your car’s automatic transmission has too much oil its performance will not be optimal. So before you just start the car and want to move forward, make sure that the level is not low and if you think it is too low, pay attention to the signals that your car gives.

How does low transmission oil level affect operation?

If your vehicle with automatic transmission has a low level of lubricant, it fundamentally causes a delay in changing gears.

This delay is due to the fact that we will not have enough oil pressure in its lubrication circuit. With a low lubricant level, it will take two to three seconds for the transmission to build up enough pressure to shift gears.

In normal operation, an automatic transmission should be quiet and smooth for the driver. But if you start to hear rattling noises or a rhythmic knocking noise while a gear is in gear, there may be a problem with the torque converter due to low oil level.

Low Transmission Fluid Symptoms

– Drops or puddles under the car

– Difficulty changing gear and/or skidding

– Shake or tremble

– Sudden jolts or jolts

– Transmission is not activated

– Buzzing or rumbling noises

– Burning smell

