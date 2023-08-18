Symptoms, treatment and recommendations for dealing with it



































Taking care of your skin is very important.It is the largest organ of the body and we should take care of it, if anything abnormal is seen then it should be inspected and if so then it should be referred to a specialist for treatment.

In this context, one of the most common skin conditions is atopic dermatitisSince its prevalence has increased worldwide in the last 30 years 15% to 30% of children already have it, although most will have mild atopic dermatitis. Of course, it affects adults as well, although the prevalence varies from 0.3% to 14.3% according to different studies.

But what symptoms do you have?

Dr. Marta Elosua, Dermatologist University Hospital Quironsalud Madridshow that some symptoms Atopic dermatitis causes itching, which is called pruritus. “This itching is usually very intense and limits activities of daily living”, because, in addition, he explains, “it can also cause other symptoms such as itching or pain.”

There may also be some red areas on the skin peel In different parts of the body, dermatologists can describe produce leakage, crust, cracks or fissures.

But it is that, in addition to the symptoms, those who suffer from this disease wonder where it comes from and why it occurs, as well as what treatments are available. It is a multifactorial disease i.e. it is caused by various factors which includes a changes in the barrier function of the skin, an altered immune system, a genetic component, and even environmental factors», says Dr. Elosua.

Warning: Maybe It’s Not Just Dry Skin

On some occasions, patients with atopic dermatitis may be confused about its symptoms dry skinTherefore, it is important to observe well what kind of rash occurs on the skin.

In this sense, experts point out that “many times we already call dry skin eczema. and it looks like Some red patches or sores on the skin, which are itchy. If eczema occurs in certain conditions or in certain places or in such persons a genetic predisposition We can talk about atopic dermatitis.”

And he gives an example: «A 5-year-old boy whose parents are allergic to pollen And those who have scaly red lesions on the front of the arms or behind the knees and are itchy, we are probably talking about atopic dermatitis.

active treatment and maintenance

Fortunately, atopic dermatitis can be treated in a number of ways, as Dr. Elosua explains. “On the one hand, there is active treatment and on the other, maintenance treatment,” he explains.

With regard to maintenance treatment, he comments, “It includes all those Activities that aim to improve the skin barrier or avoiding triggers when an injury has not yet occurred. That is, when the skin is fine. Some of these actions, says dermatologistMoisturize Your Skin Dailyavoid woolen clothes, Cleanse with short sprays and lukewarm water, etc. Sometimes in this phase we can also treat with immunomodulatory or anti-inflammatory creams 2-3 days a week.

And with regard to active treatment, experts comment that it is carried out when there are already lesions. “It’s treated It is a great achievement in recent years and it is expected to have a promising future. It can be treated with topical or oral anti-inflammatory or immunomodulators, oral or injectable immunosuppressantsphototherapy, or the more recently approved biological and small molecule therapies,” he adds.

to have recurring doubts

Can I shower normally? “Yes, there is no contradiction.” But, we should try to give them a short bath with lukewarm water (not too cold and not too hot). Use acidic or neutral pH soapUse hygiene products – if possible – without perfumes, irritants or allergens, shower oils and when exiting, dry the skin gently and without rubbing.

It’s also convenient after a shower, says Dr. Elosua “Unless you have eczema lesions, apply moisturizer.”

How does sweating affect atopic skin? He points out that many patients sweat could be another bothersome And this can lead to more itching. “Sometimes after physical exercise it is very useful to take a shower and then apply a moisturizing cream,” he concluded.

Is it necessary to take special care of clothes? ,It depends on each patient, as what may be good for one may not be good for another. Of course, dermatologists recommend «wear loose clothing (avoid tight clothing that may cause tearing or additional irritation) and cotton, avoid wool or rough clothing And don’t get too hot. It is also recommended to avoid fabric softeners and use a mild detergent without perfumes or irritants.”

It’s Summer: Should I Avoid the Sun?

With radiation, you must always be very careful and always be safe, although in this case Dr. Elosua comments that “it is not necessary to completely avoid sun exposure in areas affected by atopic dermatitis, always the basic Follow the safety recommendations”.

In fact, he says, “the sun in atopic dermatitis May have beneficial effects due to its anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties, Sometimes, when atopic dermatitis is moderate or severe, we treat with phototherapy, which is a technique in which we apply ultraviolet B radiation in a controlled manner.

But, of course, beware that “It is important to note that Symptoms may worsen with excessive or uncontrolled sun exposure There is an increased risk of atopic dermatitis and skin damage.

What do you suggest regarding sun protection in these areas? In this case, Dr. Elosua explains that “you should avoid the central hours of the day, wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and sunglasses.”

Regarding sun protection creams “I generally recommend physical sunscreens, as they are generally better tolerated in both children and patients with atopic dermatitis, but they can also be less cosmetic and such patients May be what others like”.

It is also advisable, and dermatologists conclude, “use a sunscreen formulated for skin with atopic dermatitis. free of fragrance or irritating chemicals, I also recommend that they be accompanied by an index Photoprotection +50 And the cream needs to be renewed every two hours or more often if you’re sweating or exposed to water.

