symptoms, vaccine, contagiousness and treatment, that’s what we know so far

On the Omicron variant there is still little information and studies are underway, but the declaration of ‘Variant of concern’ has raised the alarm in much of the world and especially in Europe.

The variant identified with the code B.1.1.529 above all arouses concern for the many mutations present: this very element casts doubt on the protection offered by vaccines. Since talking about this variant, discovered in Botswana and South Africa, the questions that are asked are many and concern the contagiousness, i symptoms, the severity, lethality and efficacy of vaccines.

The Omicron variant was isolated for the first time on 11 November and it is still too early to have really reliable data on this. The research is going on in these days and to obtain definitive answers we will have to wait days if not weeks. In the meantime, to answer all the questions the Higher Institute of Health has prepared a sort of guide, of the faq with which to answer the most frequent questions about the Micron.

Omicron variant, what we know so far

What is the Omicron variant

The Omicron variant was first identified on 11 November in Botswana and on 14 November in South Africa. It has 32 mutations and because of their high number it was declared variant of concern, considering the risk of impact of mutations on the behavior of the virus.

The Omicron variant also arrived in Italy: the first cases were discovered in Campania and concern a 55-year-old man, his wife and children. Many countries, especially the EU, have suffered suspended flights from South Africa and other territories of the African continent to try to stem the spread of the variant in Europe. Decision also taken by Italy.

Omicron variant, what are the symptoms

There is currently no information that i symptoms of the Micron are different from those of the other variants. Furthermore, the first recorded cases concern above all University students, therefore young people who usually develop the disease in a milder form. To find out more about the symptomatologyhowever, we will have to wait a few days or weeks.

Contagiousness: how transmissible is the Omicron variant?

The information recorded so far is not sufficient to clarify whether the Omicron variant is more contagious others, including the Delta. For now there are reports of a growing number of positives in South Africa (where the Omicron circulates), but studies are still underway to understand whether the increase depends on the variant or other factors.

The severity and lethality of variant B.1.1.529

There is no evidence that the Micron causes one more severe form of disease compared to other variants. For the moment, preliminary data says that the hospitalization rate it rose in South Africa, but this could also be due to an overall increase in infected people. It is still too early, therefore, to have an answer on Omicron’s gravity and lethality.

Does the Covid vaccine work against Omicron?

The World Health Organization is estimating the possible impact of the variant on vaccine induced protection anti-Covid. South African experts said so far they have no reason to think the variant will pierce vaccines, but studies are ongoing.

The ISS, however, remembers that vaccines remain fundamental to reduce the risk of serious illness and death and for this reason calls for an increase in vaccination coverage even with the third dose. Moderna and Pfizer, the two manufacturers of mRna vaccines, are working to understand whether to modify the preparation to contrast the variant.

Omicron, the effectiveness of tampons and treatments

Molecular buffers are able to detect the infection even with the Omicron variant, assures the ISS. Instead, studies are underway to understand what the impact of the variant will be on different tests such as rapid antigenic, on which there are still no certainties.

As for the treatments and the care, corticosteroids and IL6 antagonists remain effective for severe patients. Other treatments will be evaluated if there is a loss of efficacy due to mutations.

The indications of the Iss

The Higher Institute of Health also provides some rrecommendations to protect yourself from the Omicron variant. These are the same indications already provided for the other variants: keep a distance of at least one meter, wear masks (especially indoors and in crowded environments), frequent hand sanitation and ventilation of closed environments. It is also recommended to book the booster dose of the vaccine or the first dose for those not yet immunized.