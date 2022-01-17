Synagogue assault in Texas: British police arrest two young people in the UK

The UK anti-terrorism police announced that they had arrested two young men on the evening of January 16, in connection with the taking of hostages by a British person in the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, in the United States. “Two young men have been arrested in south Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning,” police said in a statement. In the assault, which lasted about 10 hours, the four hostages were released unharmed on Saturday evening and the kidnapper was killed.

Two teenagers arrested in the UK

The two arrested in the UK are teenagers. Greater Manchester police have not clarified the causes of the arrest or named the suspects or whether any charges have been made against the two young men, but have made it known that they are teenagers placed in custody for questioning. In a statement, the police said that “counter-terrorism operations continue to assist investigations conducted by US authorities and police forces in the region are working with local communities to take any measures to provide further reassurance.”

Who is the assailant killed

Meanwhile, authorities yesterday identified the man who stormed the Beth Israel synagogue, near Fort Worth. This is a 44-year-old British citizen, Malik Faisal Akram, killed Saturday night after the last hostages escaped. After ten hours of tight negotiations, the turning point came with the entry into action of the leather heads. A special team from Quantico, Virginia, rescued all the synagogue hostages. Only the kidnapper died. A mystery had opened around the man who held some of the Beth Israel congregation hostage Saturday night, including the rabbi. Upon entering the synagogue he had asked to speak to his “sister” Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist sentenced to 86 years in prison and also known as Lady Al Qaida. Several American media, including Abc, had therefore identified him as his brother Muhammad Siddiqui. However, the woman’s family, with the kidnapping still in progress, flatly denied: “We want the assailant to know that Aafia Siddiqui and her family condemn her act. He has nothing to do with Aafia, with her family and the global campaign to demand justice “.

The assault

The ceremony in the synagogue was live on Facebook when Akram took over the scene: he said he was armed, had bombs in his backpack and uttered anti-Semitic phrases. He was “nervous”, “irritated,” some witnesses following the ceremony in the synagogue online reported. After isolating and surrounding the area, the police – 200 in all – began negotiations with the kidnapper barricaded in the building. In the afternoon, a first hostage was released spontaneously. Then in the evening the special teams went into action and freed the others. There are still many points to be clarified in the investigation and they rekindle attention on Lady Al Qaeda, for whom various extremist groups have been trying to negotiate her release for years. Pakistan also supports women’s liberation and in November 2018 the Senate in Islamabad approved a resolution calling for her repatriation.