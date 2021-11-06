“Syncronicart-5”, The 5th Edition of the Biennial of Contemporary Art of Salento kicks off in Cutrofiano

CUTROFIANO (Lecce) – SYNCRONICART-5, V ^ Edition of the Biennale del Salento of contemporary art, curated by Raffaele Gemma, after the postponement caused by the COVID emergency last year, starts again in 2021 at great levels. The subtitle reveals the intent on the part of the organizers not to radicalise themselves in a single city, headquarters or location, but to involve the Salento area in a more homogeneous and generalized way. Cutrofiano, in the province of Lecce, will host the fifth edition of the exhibition in the splendid setting of Palazzo Filomarini (Scuderie del Palazzo) from 13 November to 19 December 2021. The exhibition is organized by the non-profit cultural association “Progetto-Artec” in collaboration with the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Cutrofiano and is among the initiatives admitted to the Extraordinary Culture Program for 2020 of the Puglia Region.

It is an athematic exhibition, where the only common thread can be identified in the concept of time, whose analysis is repeated several times in the critical examinations of the various editions. As the curator Raffaele Gemma reiterates: “Time ultimately appears to be a pretext more than a theme to bring together artists who are in any case heterogeneous, respecting the production of each one, when in any case they are works performed in a coherent manner during each single career, favoring in in any case those works that always appear current and are endowed with something that stimulates a new space-time perception. In this way, an alternative knowledge of time is implemented, not marked and cinematic, as our perception is accustomed to do, but rather fluent and unitary, according to the Bergsonian conception, already dear to Pierre Restany who, however, we remember, privileged the elan vital, more than these temporal dynamics “.

Antonio Giaccari – Harmonic imbalance

Twenty-one participating artists and, among others, we meet names that are reconfirmed in Syncronicart at the same time as their affirmation on the national scene, such as Andrea De Simeis, Stefano Giovanni Garrisi, Antonio Giaccari, Antonio Luceri, Maria Luce Musca, Eva Orszagh, Luca Palma , Lorenzo Polimeno, Ezio Sanapo, Marcello Toma, Teresa Vella. Fernando De Filippi has already participated in a previous edition, like Giovanni Gravante, while among the new names we find Uccio Biondi, Giovanni Carpignano, Salvatore Masciullo, Ester Negretti, Salvatore Sava. The exhibition will also pay tribute to three artists who have unfortunately disappeared: Salvatore Carbone, Antonio Pede, Giovanni Valentini.

“The other novelty – continues the curator Gemma – in addition to the rotation of the host city, will be represented by the critical texts in the catalog, where my presence will no longer be exclusive, since starting from this edition I will also benefit from the contribution of a well-known critic, who, for the current edition, was identified in the figure of prof. Massimo Guastella, professor of Contemporary Art History and scientific director of TASC, Territory, Visual Arts and History of Contemporary Art Didactic Laboratory – Cultural Heritage Department, at the University of Salento. The professor. Guastella has made available the precious contribution of his TASC collaborators, with a view to that effective interaction with the territory by the Didactic Laboratory he directs, which is also one of the objectives always pursued by the Progetto-Artec association, as indeed it is its own subtitle to quote (Territory, Evolution, Culture ed.). This is a clear example of synergy between different realities operating in the same field, that of contemporary art, in this case a non-profit association that aspires to become ETS (Third Sector Entity) and the University with the Department of Cultural heritage. A longer-term organizational collaboration program than this historicized review, given that its debut dates back to 2012, cannot be started for the moment, because much will depend on the very survival of the association itself and its inclusion in the RUNTS ( Single National Register of the Third Sector), now being implemented. If so, there could also be a qualitative leap in the review which is desirable for everyone, first of all for the artists, then for the territory.

Salvatore Sava – Sun Moon

We know that culture represents an important vehicle for social development and job opportunities. The growing participation of artists belonging not only to our territorial area, as well as the requests for membership that come more and more substantial, demonstrate how Syncronicart has already turned from the initial phase of gradual interaction with artistic and cultural environments to a phase of confirmation and transition to a higher level. For example, it would be interesting to be able to carry out the Biennale in several cities of Salento at the same time, also to make up for the lack of a single cultural container capable of supporting cultural requests and proposals, extending, why not, the participation also to artists from other countries of the world, with specific pavilions managed by different curators. It appears clear that such a program, certainly more ambitious, requires very different economic resources and an organizational substrate “.

John Carpignano – The bride

The exhibition is sponsored by the Puglia Region, the Province of Lecce-Salento d’Amare, the Municipality of Cutrofiano, the TASC “Territory, Visual Arts and History of Contemporary Art” Didactic Laboratory – Cultural Heritage Department of the University of Salento, Capece Maglie Foundation. The vernissage is scheduled for November 13, 2021 at 6.30 pm.

Andrea De Simeis – Totentanz

In the late evening at 9 pm we will move one hundred meters east to the premises of the covered Ex-Mercato for the multidisciplinary sound-visual performance “Totentanz” by the artist Andrea De Simeis, which will involve numerous famous musicians and show business personalities from Angelo Urso to Antonio Cotardo, from Danilo Gallo to Masha Tsyvareva.

At the turn of a handle by the patrons, the musical machine will release a valuable engraving on hand-laid paper by the artist De Simeis. Totentanz, at the end of the performance, will find its place inside Palazzo Filomarini, among other works by the artists of Syncronicart-5, of which it too is obviously an integral part. The exhibition will be held in compliance with current Covid prevention legislation, providing for contingent entry, Green pass and rules on the maximum number of patrons in proportion to the capacity, being an event to be held indoors. In the case of Totentanz, admission is limited by reservation. The exhibition has free admission and is not for commercial purposes.

Vernissage Syncronicart. 5 : 6.30 pm Stables Palazzo Filomarini Cutrofiano, Piazza Municipio

Sound-visual performance “Totentanz”: 9.00 pm Hall Ex Covered Market via Milite Ignoto, 3 Cutrofiano (LE) 100 m further east

Opening time : every day except Monday 10-12 and 17-19

Info: Cultural Association Progetto-Artec mob3383495574 progetto.artec@yahoo.it

