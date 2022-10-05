Syndactyly, the medical condition that binds two or more fingers together

Among the various congenital malformations that can affect our members, the most common is syndactyly. It consists of the union of two or more fingers to each otherand can be a symptom of various syndromes generally of genetic origin.

What is syndactyly?

As we pointed out, syndactyly consists of the fusion of several fingers with each other. Can be simpleif it affects only the soft tissues, or complex, if it covers the bones and/or the nails. In its most common form, it occurs between the second and third toes and is often symmetrical.

As the portal collects MedlinePlusfrom the US National Library of Medicine, the most common causes are an inherited mutation and the Down’s Syndrome. In rarer instances, it can be a sign of Apert syndrome, Carpenter syndrome, Cornelia de Lange syndrome, Pfeiffer syndrome, Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome, or hydantoin use during pregnancy.





What are your symptoms?

syndactyly is a symptom in itself. Depending on its cause, it may or may not be accompanied by other signs; Precisely, the medical evaluation is based largely on the presence of other symptoms together with the analysis of family history and clinical history.

Typically, syndactyly detected at birthduring the regular scans that are given to all babies when they are born.

How is it treated?

Regardless of the approach to a potential syndactyly-causing syndrome, the way to deal with the condition depends on factors such as which fingers are affected or the degree of their fusion. Many cases, such as when it occurs between the second and third toes (the most common), are not a problem and intervention is not necessary.





In other cases, such as when it occurs between the fingers of the hand, it can be operate on the child to separate the affected fingers. This strategy, along with some rehabilitation therapy, can allow the child to develop normal mobility in the fingers.

References

MedlinePlus. Fusion of fingers and toes. Retrieved online at https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/003289.htm on 10/04/2022.