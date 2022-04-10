Sports

Syndergaard submits Astros; angels win

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Noah Syndergaard pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning as he made a strong debut for the Los Angeles Angels, who beat the Houston Astros 2-0 on Saturday.

Syndergaard narrowly defeated Justin Verlander, another ace coming off Tommy John surgery.

Mike Trout and Jared Walsh homered as Los Angeles earned its first win of the season. The Angels limited defending American League champion Houston to two hits.

The save of Cuban Raisel Iglesias capped three and two-thirds innings of good work from the bullpen.

Syndergaard (1-0) and Verlander (0-1) have returned this season after long absences following surgery. The two veterans put on impressive performances at Angel Stadium.

Syndergard gave up two meek singles and handed out a pair of walks over 5 1/3 acts. Although “Thor” managed only one strikeout, he forced a powerful lineup to hit 11 groundouts.

Verlander pitched five innings of one-run ball and three hits, including Walsh’s home run. He gave up three walks and escaped several problems.

He prescribed seven strikeouts, including two to Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

For the Astros, the Venezuelan José Altuve 4-0. Cubans Yordan Álvarez 4-0, Aledmys Díaz 4-0. The Dominican Jeremy Peña 2-0.

For the Angels, no Latin Americans hit.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Analysis, minutes of Luis Díaz in Manchester City vs Liverpool, qualification, Premier League | Colombians Abroad

11 mins ago

Attention Dmitry Bivol! Canelo Álvarez trains with a former heavyweight world champion

23 mins ago

Charly Rodríguez would miss the rest of the campaign due to a fibula injury

35 mins ago

Álvaro Fidalgo’s position on continuing to play at Club América after the departure of Santiago Solari

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button