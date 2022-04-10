Syndergaard submits Astros; angels win
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Noah Syndergaard pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning as he made a strong debut for the Los Angeles Angels, who beat the Houston Astros 2-0 on Saturday.
Syndergaard narrowly defeated Justin Verlander, another ace coming off Tommy John surgery.
Mike Trout and Jared Walsh homered as Los Angeles earned its first win of the season. The Angels limited defending American League champion Houston to two hits.
The save of Cuban Raisel Iglesias capped three and two-thirds innings of good work from the bullpen.
Syndergaard (1-0) and Verlander (0-1) have returned this season after long absences following surgery. The two veterans put on impressive performances at Angel Stadium.
Syndergard gave up two meek singles and handed out a pair of walks over 5 1/3 acts. Although “Thor” managed only one strikeout, he forced a powerful lineup to hit 11 groundouts.
Verlander pitched five innings of one-run ball and three hits, including Walsh’s home run. He gave up three walks and escaped several problems.
He prescribed seven strikeouts, including two to Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.
For the Astros, the Venezuelan José Altuve 4-0. Cubans Yordan Álvarez 4-0, Aledmys Díaz 4-0. The Dominican Jeremy Peña 2-0.
For the Angels, no Latin Americans hit.