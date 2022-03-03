Synlab health innovation | Sponsored Content

The integration of medical knowledge and experience, together with the best technology and an extensive portfolio of services, seeks to go beyond the value proposition of delivering a correct and timely diagnosis, to focus on being the strategic ally of doctors and insurers. to assist in patient care.

For this, more than 2,000 collaborators distributed throughout 27 departments of the country, work with the purpose of delivering relevant and high-quality diagnostic information, which allows better decision-making to achieve a better health status of patients. https://www.synlab.co/national-coverage/



Complete portfolio of services

Currently, the portfolio that SYNLAB Colombia offers its patients has more than 5,000 diagnostic tests for the prediction, early detection, diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. The availability of specialized centers in genetics and molecular biology, oncohematopathology and flow cytometry, anatomical pathology, pre-transfusion management, microbiology and mycology, clinical studies and occupational medicine, allows patients, doctors, insurers and research centers to be scientifically supported to achieve diagnoses reliable, affordable and timely.

Leaders in COVID-19 care

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned diagnostic tests into a strategic tool for the control of virus infection. SYNLAB Colombia, since the beginning of the health emergency, has been aligned with the guidelines for the diagnosis and management of the disease, supporting the proper request and interpretation of the different available tests; In the same way, it has guaranteed the availability of these for patients throughout the country and incoming and outgoing travelers, at its headquarters at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá.

Thanks to the above, SYNLAB Colombia was consolidated as the laboratory that has contributed 12% of the national capacity for PCR tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19. https://www.synlab.co/covid-19-2/

More locations, better hours

With more than 170 locations and 16 hospital agreements, SYNLAB Colombia has a wide presence nationwide. It has recently expanded its coverage to provide better service and greater access to patients through its new offices in Cartagena; in the sector of San Vicente in Barranquilla; in the central sector of the city of Ibagué and El Nogal located in the north of Bogotá. https://www.synlab.co/news/

Similarly, service hours increased, including Sunday days for greater comfort of patients, which you can consult at: https://www.synlab.co/noticias/ampliamos-nuestro-horario-para-tu-comodidad -we-have-sunday-attention/