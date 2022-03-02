Synology releases DiskStation Manager 7.1 beta, check out what’s new

The Storage Manager program now supports both active and passive Synology HA (High Availability) server storage and disk management. Data integrity has also been improved, now if there is a file system error, DSM will unmount the volume to run file system checks without interrupting the services of other volumes. The minimum warning threshold for notification of low capacity in a volume has also been changed from 5% to 3%, and if the hard drives or SSDs we install are not tested by Synology and marked as “verified”, we a notice will appear in Storage Manager.

The first feature is that we can now allocate SSD Cache groups across multiple volumes, allowing for more flexible SSD cache storage management. This has certain limitations, and it is that we can do it with several volumes that are in the same storage group, it does not allow assigning the SSD cache to the volumes that are in different storage groups. Also, if we don’t use all the capacity for the cache, we have the possibility to use it as an additional volume in the same storage pool.

This new version of DSM 7.1, which is currently in beta, comes loaded with quite important news, especially related to NAS storage.

Other incorporated improvements are the possibility of configuring OpenID Connect in a personalized way, and it is that we can now integrate external SSO servers. Support for the RTF editor and being able to preview content has also been added. Another important feature is that support for bypass verification has been added in “Control Panel / File Services / Advanced” to allow users to traverse folders and access allowed files or subfolders. DSM 7.1 beta now also supports specifying trusted domains to sync domain data.

Other news is that the state of synchronization between the server and the NTP has been added in the regional options section, icons have also been added in the taskbar to indicate ongoing background tasks that could affect the performance of the operating system . One cool feature is that users can now open tabs directly from search results in the “Dashboard”.

Now the manufacturer Synology allows a complete backup through “Active Backup for Business”, not only of the data but also of all the configuration of the NAS server, applications and the changes that the user has made, that is, we can make a backup to later restore it on another NAS server, in this way, the migration from one NAS to another will be really easy and fast, and even “clone” a NAS to use it as a backup.

Once we have known the main news, now we are going to indicate which NAS servers can update to this new DSM 7.1 beta version.

Models that can upgrade

If you are interested in upgrading to this latest DSM 7.1 beta version, please note that only the following NAS models are supported and allow an upgrade:

XS Series: RS3413xs+, RS10613xs+, RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2015xs

Plus Series: DS2413+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+, RS814RP+, RS814+, DS214+, RS815RP+, RS815+, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, DS415+, DS215+

Value Series: RS814, RS214, DS414, DS214, DS214play, DS114, RS815, DS1515, DS715, DS415play, DS115

J Series: DS213j, DS414slim, DS414j, DS214se, DS215j, DS115j, DS216se

To install this beta version, you must download latest version DSM 7.1 beta manually, and then go to the «Control Panel / Update and Restore / Update DSM Manually“, we choose the file with the “Browse” button and when it is updated, the NAS will restart completely automatically.

Before updating, you should know that you will no longer be able to install the stable DSM 7.0 version, that is, it does not allow you to downgrade to a previous version of DSM, so we recommend that you think about it before doing the update process. With this new version Windows 2000 domains are no longer supported, also the option to “Synchronize with an NTP server when a domain user logs in” has been removed. Auto power off support has been added in the UPS section, if you plan to use Synology Storage Replication Adapter you should know that this version does not support it. When we update to this new version, we will also need to update the software installed on the NAS, such as Virtual Machine Manager, to the latest available version.

As you have seen, we have quite interesting changes, but logically it does not represent a radical change as it happened with the DSM 7.0 version of their NAS.