synopsis, cast and official release date

After the victory of CODA in the past Oscar, it is time to think about the next contenders who will be next year at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to try to get the long-awaited statuette. And at the moment there is a film that tops all the lists and that, coincidentally, will tell the origins of the industry thanks to which these awards exist. That’s right, we are talking about Hollywood and the film that will be set in its origins, Babylon.

This is the new movie Damian Chazelle, who precisely won the Oscar for best direction for another film set in that same environment, in The City of Stars. Director of La La Land will not be limited to telling a love story between another musician and an aspiring actress, but this time it has the great aspiration of portraying the transition from silent to sound cinema, that is, the passage to the era of great splendor of Hollywood.

Babylon will be set between 1925 and 1952 and for this it will focus on the story of an actress unable to adapt to the new times. The details of the film have been kept very secret, but the first tests assure that the film is a mix between Satyricon of Federico Fellini Y The wolf of Wall Street of Martin Scorsese. With this last one we know for sure that they share its long duration, since Chazelle’s ambition has led him to shoot a film that provisionally lasts more than three hours, 185 minutes to be exact.

The cast of ‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire…

Regarding the cast, Damien Chazelle has surrounded himself with real stars to bring those of fiction to life. margot robbie will play a character inspired by the classic actress Clara Bow, one of the first Hollywood icons and considered the original It Girl. This role was originally intended for Emma Stonewho had already done a great job alongside Chazelle and actually won an Oscar for La La Land. However, the actress had scheduling problems, then she got pregnant and finally the role fell to Robbie.

The rest of the characters are still pending confirmation, although it is expected that they will be other great Hollywood stars of the 20s. What is known is that Margot Robbie will be accompanied by none other than Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire (who had been missing for more than 7 years until he returned with Spider-Man: No Way Home), Jean Smart, Spike Jonze, Olivia Wilde, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving either Phoebe Tonkinclose friend of Margot Robbie and whom many will remember for giving life to the mermaid Cleo in the series H2O.

Babylon is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of the year and although it is still in the post-production process, it is expected that it may be ready to be released at the end of Decemberjust before the end of the year. More details will come to light as official images and other advances, but for now it seems clear that Chazelle’s new film is positioned as one of the clear favorites to relieve CODA with the Oscar for Best Film.

First images and release date

Waiting for a trailer that will give us an authentic idea of ​​what the film will look like, Vanity Fair magazine has revealed the first images of Babylon. In them you can see Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoya young aspiring actress who will cross the path of Jack Conradthe character played by Brad Pitt and who in turn is based on an amalgamation of great figures from classic cinema, including Clark Gable either Douglas Fairbanks.

The festive and luxurious atmosphere of the Hollywood of the 20s predominates in this first look, as well as the presence of Tobey Maguire, who will also give life to a fictional character, James McKay. On the other hand, the Mexican Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico) will act as the viewer’s own eyes to introduce the public to this peculiar world, in the words of Chazelle himself. All this for a film that will hit theaters on Christmas Day in the United States and on January 27th in Spain, so everything indicates that it will be one of the great candidates in the next awards season.

