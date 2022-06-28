synopsis, cast and release date

the novels of SuzanneCollins and the movies of Jennifer Lawrence marked an entire generation, but it is time that The Hunger Games come back for all of them and also for a new generation of young people. It’s time to Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. The novel was already released by the author two summers ago and was a success among fans of the saga, now it’s time to repeat what was achieved in the cinema but without Lawrence and his Katniss Everdeen. Although by stars it will not be seeing its spectacular cast.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents It will be a direct prequel to The Hunger Gamessince it is set many years before the events of that one. If in the first novel Katniss competed in the 74th Hunger Games, here we will see the 10th edition. If the president of Panem was the fearsome Snow of Donald Sutherland, here it will be just a young man who will have to act as a mentor in the Games. Unfortunately for you, from a tribute from District 12.

In the novel, Coriolanus Snow barely has 18 years but he is determined to bring glory back to his family, fallen from grace after the Capitol Wars. And although being assigned to District 12 is a disappointment at first, meeting his apprentice will soon change his mind and do everything in his power to emerge victorious from The Hunger Games and thus win the favor of Panem for future goals.

A cast full of young stars

Although there had been talk of the possibility of Timothée Chalamet playing young Snow, the role finally fell to Tom Blythwhich we have been able to see in the recent HBO series Max the golden age, playing the gunslinger Billy the Kid in the homonymous western or in the last film of Terence Davis, Benediction.

to give life to Lucy Gray Bairdthe district 12 tribute that Snow will have to train, the chosen one has been Rachel Zegler. Zegler’s resume is also relatively slim, although he has already carved a niche for himself in Hollywood after his magnificent performance as Maria on the West Side Story of steven spielberg. Her musical gifts will serve to give life to Lucy Gray, a kind of premature Katniss Everdeen who will exhibit her gift for singing before the people of Panem before risking her life in the arena.

To advise young Snow and help him make the most difficult decisions, he will also be there. Tiger Snowthe cousin of Coriolanus who will be played by Hunter Schafer, one of the great stars of the series euphoria in what will be his first big role outside the HBO universe. Tigris already appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay helping Katniss in her war against Snow, so we can sense that the relationship between cousins ​​does not end well.

On the other hand, the latest additions to Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents have been Josh Andres Rivera Y Jason Schwartzmann. Rivera, who was also in West Side Story and is a partner of Rachel Zegler, will play Sejanus Plinth, from District 2, a close friend of Snow who is also the mentor of a tribute. For his part, Schwartzman will assume, like Schafer, a role that was already in the original saga. Is about Caesar Flickermanthe funny presenter of the Games who was brought to life by Stanley Tucci.

Trailer and official release date

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents is scheduled for release on November 22, 2023, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the aforementioned En llamas. So far the protagonists have not been seen in action, but a teaser with the fantastic official logo that will preside over this prequel. Goodbye mockingjays, hello songbirds.

