Synopsis, trailer, cast, curiosities and criticism (Film)

Will Smith He is one of our favorite actors. There is no doubt that he has great charisma, even for apocalyptic stories like I’m legend or for dramatic series like king richard. On this occasion, we are going to recall one of his latest science fiction films, which has cloning as its starting point. We are talking about Gemini Mana film that is also known as Gemini Project Or simply, Gemini in Spain.

Another of the great attractions of the film is the direction of Ang Lee, who is behind quite popular tapes like An extraordinary adventure, Lust and betrayal, Secret in the Mountain and sanity and feelings. This film has as one of its main strengths its fantastic special effects, despite the fact that it has gaps in the narrative section that are strange for a filmmaker’s project.

Release date

Gemini Man It is a film that arrived at the cinema complexes on October 1, 2019. The distribution was carried out by the company Paramount Pictures, managing to collect 173.5 million dollars at the box office against a budget of 138 million.

Movies similar to Gemini Man

Next, we share a small list of movies that you could enjoy if you like this kind of stories:

Synopsis What is it about? Gemini Man?

Gemini Man Poster

This is the story of a man who must face himself in an exciting fight to survive. Presents the story about a hit man, who knows the darkest secrets of the system. That makes you an ally for a while, but then it becomes a threat. At some point, the machinery will have a plan to take him out of the game.

The official synopsis of the tape says the following:

The film follows a retired assassin who becomes the target of a young clone of himself while also on the run from a designated terrorist group.

movie trailer

This movie has a script David Benoff, who is a writer known for his participation in authentic television phenomena. He enjoys enormous popularity for being the co-creator, showrunner and writer of Game of Thrones. Here is the official trailer for Gemini Man.

Cast Who are the actors of Gemini Man?

Will Smith plays Henry Brogan

The hook for you not to hesitate to give this film a chance is Will Smith. Surely, you have some good reference of the actor. He not only has several years of experience in the industry, but one of his strengths is flexibility. This has led him to touch the clouds in different genres. Something good is that he has never stagnated within the same field, becoming one of the icons and references of his generation.

In an interview for screenrant.com, ang lee talked about the movie and why he cast Will Smith as the lead.

“He’s a good enough actor for me to shoot directly at him. There are certain things, not that they are good; that make him Will Smith, so successful, and we love that about him. But how do you stay aware of that and not here, or how do you use it in a different way? Because I am a different filmmaker than before (…) Also, we use different mediums, so it has different requirements. This part may not be interesting or particularly successful, but it has something that can be useful”, he referred.

The list of actors in this film is composed as follows:

Will Smith is Henry Brogan

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Danny Zakarewski

Clive Owen is Clay Verris

Benedict Wong is Baron

Douglas Hodge is Jack Willis

Ralph Brown as Del Patterson

Linda Emond as Janet Lassiter

Ilia Volok as Yuri Kovacs

EJ Bonilla is Marino

Victor Hugo

David Shae

Theodora Miranne

Diego Adonye

Lilla Bank

Igor Szaz

Alexa Gyorgy

Fernanda Dorogi

Alexandra Szucs

Curiosities about the film

This movie was released in 2019

These curious facts about the movie are not so well known by people:

David Behioff is also known to have written X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Troy.

The story was originally conceived by screenwriter Darren Lemke in 1997.

Among the possible protagonists of the film, names such as Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Sean Connery sounded.

Will Smith’s de-aging received positive feedback, with some critics calling these special effects a true technical achievement.

The shooting of the film began in Glennville, Georgia, but also included some locations in Cartagena, Colombia, and Budapest, Hungary.

Frequent questions

It’s a sci-fi thriller

How long does it last Gemini Project?

The film starring Will Smith has an approximate duration of 1 hour 57 minutes.

What is the name of the movie where Will Smith is cloned?

The film you are looking for is Gemini Project or Gemini Man.

Where to see Gemini Project?

The film is available for purchase and rental on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, Amazon Store and Claro Video. For a time, it was also available on Netflix.

Criticisms, reviews and opinions

The film received negative reviews.

The truth is that Gemini Man did not get good feedback. Many consider that it fulfills its function of entertaining. It achieves this thanks to an adequate handling of special effects and brutal action sequences, however, the narrative flaws prevent it from reaching the next level. In short, it is memorable only for seeing two Will Smiths on screen.

Through variety.comPeter Debruge criticized the film of Ang Lee and He gave her a bad grade.

“The odd combination of flesh-and-blood star Will Smith, his much younger digital clone, director Ang Lee and Jerry Bruckheimer makes for a high-concept flop,” he said.

Ella Kemp does not go a different way in her comments for the medium indiewire.com.

“Gemini Man offers a tremendous exercise for the actor – Smith isn’t the first to play side-by-side versions of himself, as this film becomes something of a hardened dystopian riff on The Parent Trap – but the intergenerational dynamic between the two Smith characters increases the empathic strength of the actor. It’s a shame, then, that such a promising angle is at war, as always, with technology,” he pointed out.

After seeing the film, we would like you to give us your opinion. Did you like it? Thank you always for reading, commenting and sharing!