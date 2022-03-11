Synopsis, trailer, cast, curiosities and criticism (Netflix Movie)

Travel in time and space have always caused fascination. There are many movies and series that play with both concepts. Added to this list is the film the adam project (The Adam Project), a film directed by shawn levy. It is possible that many cannot resist seeing this film due to its high-profile cast. It is difficult to ignore a film that has in its cast the charismatic Ryan Reynoldsbut also with the talent of Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

Levy is quite a popular director in the industry, a creative who has been involved in several internationally successful projects. Throughout his career, we have seen him work in productions such as Free Guy: Taking Over, Stranger Things, Imaginary Mary, Night at the Museum 3: Secret of the Tomb and Apprentices offline, to mention some of the most popular. He also directed Steel Giants, The Pink Panther and Cheaper by the dozen.

Release date

Ryan Reynolds’ new movie hit Netflix on March 11, 2022becoming one of the strongest bets on the platform during the third month of the year.

Synopsis What is it about? the adam project?

The Adam Project Poster

The plot is based on the idea of ​​a journey through time and space motivated by love. It is a story about a man who mysteriously lost his wife. He will not sit idly by and I will try to resolve that chaotic reality. As always, playing with space – time can be disconcerting.

The official synopsis of the film says the following:

After crash landing in 2022, Adam Reed, a fighter pilot and time traveler, teams up with himself when he was 12 years old to save the future.

movie trailer

In October 2012, the idea of ​​​​making a film based on the script of TS Nowlin. At the time, the film prospect was known as Our Name Is Adam. However, the project was lost despite the interest of Paramount Pictures in acquiring the rights. In 2020, Netflix decided to make history and promote it with Shawn Levy at the helm.

Cast Who are the actors of the adam project?

Ryan Reynolds plays Adam Reed

There are many familiar faces in the film, but the real protagonist is Ryan Reynolds. There is no doubt that he is one of the favorite actors of recent years, who has a particular career in the genre of comedy and science fiction. In this production, he plays the character of Adam Reedwho also has a young version that is brought to the screen by Walker Scobell.

In an interview for collider.comLevy spoke about the experience of having Ryan Reynolds not only as a protagonist, but also as a producer.

“I could go deeper into this, but I really have to say that obviously Ryan has been a famous actor and a star for a long time, but I have never had a real producer partner by my side who was so proactive at every stage of the process ( …) I have never experienced you having a producer partner at the script stage, the casting, the set, the editing, the song selection, the score, the sound mixing, these are things that Ryan and I have worked on a lot. “, he pointed.

The actors and actresses that make up the cast are as follows:

Ryan Reynolds is Adam Reed

Walker Scobell is the young version of Adam Reed

Mark Ruffalo isLouis Reed

Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed

Zoe Saldana isLaura

Catherine Keener as Maya Sorian

Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos

Braxton Bjerken as Ray

Kasra Wong is Chuck

Lucie Guest

Donald Sales isPaul

Esther Ming Li is Sophie

Ben Wilson isDerek

Isaiah Haegert

Milo Shandel

Hessica Bodenarek

ellie harvie

Curiosities about the adam project

It’s a science fiction fantasy movie.

There are a few details worth knowing about this Netflix original movie:

Originally, the 2012 project contemplated actor Tom Cruise as the protagonist of the story.

The shooting of the film began in November 2020 in Vancouver, Canada, to finish in March 2021.

Musician Rob Simonsen was responsible for composing the original score for the tape. He is an artist with a long career in the world of cinema, as evidenced by his participation in projects such as Stargirl, Stonewall, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Fast Colour.

Ryan Reynolds is of Irish and Scottish descent.

Mark Alan Ruffalo struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia and ADHD as a child and throughout his youth.

Frequent questions

The director of the film is Shawn Levy

Where to see the adam project?

It is a Netflix original film, so we can only enjoy it within the streaming platform.

How long is the movie?

This tape has an approximate duration of 1 hour 46 minutes.

What rating is the tape the adam project?

Netflix gave it a PG-13 rating, which means it’s recommended for ages 13 and up.

Criticisms, reviews and opinions

The film received mixed reviews from journalists.

The movie of the adam project generated different reactions to criticism. Many praised Levy’s style and Reynolds’ work since production. In addition, they consider that it is a fantasy story that is entertaining and exciting, beyond the fact that it remains within the clichés of the genre. Another sector does not find much value in a film that, at times, is reminiscent of a hodgepodge of other productions.

Ryan Leston had the following to say in his review for ign.com.

“the adam project it’s a clever and thoughtful mix of all the movies from my childhood. Back to the Future meets The Last Starfighter with a ton of wonderful performances from a cast that clearly loves the concept as much as I do,” he noted.

Nick Levine does not think the same about the film, as he exposes in his review for nme.com.

“Because of a void of humanity, the emotional beats of the film feel strained and uncomfortable. Levy often relies too much on Rob Simonsen’s cloying score to tell us to feel anything. The result: a harmless but forgettable sci-fi trifle that probably isn’t worth anyone’s precious time,” she concluded.

