Synthetic antibiotic could help turn the tide against drug-resistant bacteria

The synthetic antibiotic cilagicin was particularly active against Gram-positive bacteria such as Streptococcus pyogenes, shown in the image. Photo: Shutterstock.

Despite its importance in modern medicineantibiotics are under constant threat as pathogens adapt, acquire or develop resistance with frightening regularity, researchers say. researchers in a new study Developed by Rockefeller University.

A new antibiotic, synthesized and derived from computer models of bacterial gene products, appears to neutralize even drug-resistant bacteria. The compound, called cilagicin, works well in mice and uses a novel mechanism to attack MRSA, C. diff and several other deadly pathogens.

“This is not just an interesting new molecule, it is a validation of a novel approach for drug discovery. This study is an example of computational biology, genetic sequencing, and synthetic chemistry coming together to discover the secrets of bacterial evolutionso stated Sean F. Brady of Rockefeller, Associate Professor, Tri-Institution Associate Professor of the Genetically Encoded Small Molecule Laboratory.

In the statement published on the university’s website, they point out that Cilagicin reliably killed Gram-positive bacteria in the laboratory, did not harm human cells and, once chemically optimized for use in animals, successfully treated bacterial infections in mice.

Of particular interest, cilagicin was potent against a number of drug-resistant bacteria, and even when pitted against bacteria cultured specifically to resist cilagicin, the synthetic compound prevailed.

In the details provided by the authors, cilagicin works by binding two molecules, C55-P and C55-PP, which help maintain bacterial cell walls. Existing antibiotics, such as bacitracin, bind to one of those two molecules, but never both, and bacteria can often resist such drugs by bonding a wall cell with remaining molecule.

Even the team suspects that cilagicin’s ability to switch the two molecules off may present an insurmountable barrier that prevents resistance.

“Cilagicin is still a long way from human trials. In follow-up studies, the Brady lab will perform further syntheses to optimize the compound and test it in animal models against more diverse pathogens to determine which diseases it may be most effective at treating,” they said. .

However, beyond the clinical implications of cilagicin, the study demonstrates a scalable method that researchers could use to discover and develop new antibiotics.

“This work is an excellent example of what could be found hidden within a group of genes,” says Brady. “We believe we can now unlock a large number of novel natural compounds with this strategy, which we hope will provide an exciting new group of drug candidates.”

