SypherPK Reveals ‘Fortnite’ ICON Skin Ahead Of Season 4 Launch

Fortnite is back with another ICON skin based on a popular Fortnite content creator, this time SypherPK, a well-known figure in the community who got what is apparently the most elaborate ICON to date.

SypherPK just showed off their new streaming ICON skin, which you can see above, which features a few different variations. As always, ICON skins for creators usually have versions that look like them in real life, and then a “superhero” version that looks more like something you’d normally see in Fortnite.

Revealing the skin to over 140,000 viewersSypherPK was moved by showcasing their own skin for the first time.

There’s actually a default streetwear skin, but the main skin has it in its signature Oni mask, and the skin becomes reactive with its back bling as you hoard kills. The pickaxe and its armor will glow and ignite like the back mask as you kill more. The entire skin will transform over the course of the game with more and more kills. It also has a strut/flex emote and its own original soundtrack with the emote.

There are also four free cosmetics you can earn as part of the ICON Series for Sypher, a spray, emoticon, animated weapon skin, and loading screen, a first for an ICON. Sypher is also getting an ICON battle arena map launching tomorrow, where you can earn two of the cosmetics, the spray and the loading screen, as well as XP, through quests.

We’ve had a number of creators get ICON skins in the past, Ninja, LoserFruit, TheGrefg, Bugha, Lachlan, and Lazerbeam. Fortnite also considers its athlete and musician skins to be ICON skins, from Naomi Osaka to Ariana Grande. But with SypherPK, I think we now have more Fortnite creators than we have those other two categories. It’s unclear how these deals work with the actual people who get these skins, whether it’s revenue sharing, a one-time payment for their likeness, or some combination of these. As the Metaverse continues to approach, everyone is very much aware that these skins may be used for a wide variety of Fortnite and Fortnite-adjacent projects in the indefinite future.

The Sypher PK skin goes on sale September 22 next week.

