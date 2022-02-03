Syria: 9 dead in US raid, even 2 children – World

The troops of the US-led coalition entered north-western Syria today on a mission to capture jihadist militants that led to firefights with an unspecified number of victims, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced. The soldiers landed by helicopter near the Atme refugee camps in the Idlib region. According to the director of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, it was the largest coalition operation since the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019 during a US raid in the Idlib region, which is still out of control. of Damascus. Today’s clashes lasted for two hours and the Observatory reported that there were “deaths”. The identities of the targeted jihadists were not disclosed.

There are also two children and a woman among the 9 victims of a US military operation conducted overnight in northwestern Syria on the border with Turkey.

This was reported by the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria, according to which the operation was directed against alleged jihadists in the Idlib area. The Observatory publishes a shocking film from the place of the operation. The video shows shreds of the bodies of a man and two children on the ground near a building that, according to local witnesses cited by the Observatory, was targeted by the attack by US special forces. According to the Observatory, these were airborne from the US military base of Ayn Arab (Kobane), in the central sector of the Turkish-Syrian border, to the Atme area, where crowded Syrian refugee camps are located north-west of Idlib. The mission’s objective, according to the Observatory, was an alleged terrorist cell. The attack began shortly after midnight local (11pm in Italy) and lasted until 3.30am. In that same area, in the autumn of 2019, the leader of Isis Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed in a similar US armed action.