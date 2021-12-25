Syria has become a huge center for drug trafficking

In recent years, Syria ruled by the authoritarian president Bashar al Assad has turned into a huge center for the illegal production and trade of captagon, a compound derived from amphetamine and caffeine that is widespread in Arab countries. An article from the New York Times he told how this illegal activity was born and how it evolved, managed mostly by officials and soldiers very close to Assad who got rich by circumventing the sanctions imposed on the Syrian regime during the many years of war fought in the country. There is talk of a turnover of billions of dollars, very difficult to stem.

The captagon with a lowercase “c” is the illegal version of Captagon (phenethylline), a psychostimulating drug created in West Germany in 1961 to treat narcolepsy and depression: in several countries, especially in the Middle East, it has been synthesized since the late 1980s by combining it with other substances. It was used in the Gulf countries, and in the following years it spread among the militiamen of the Syrian war, for its euphoric and fear-inhibiting effect (captagon is also known as “the drug of jihad”).

Especially from 2016 onwards, Syria has become one of the major production and export centers of captagon: the pills are produced in a network of laboratories scattered throughout the Syrian territories controlled by the government and by Hezbollah, the radical Lebanese Shiite group close to Assad. Most of the production and trade is overseen by a division of the Syrian army headed by Maher al Assad, the president’s younger brother and one of Syria’s most powerful men, who runs it alongside other family members and ad entrepreneurs very close to Assad.

The laboratories in which the drug is produced are most often sheds or empty houses, in which the machinery to mix the substances and then press them into pills have been set up: the areas are guarded by soldiers and protected by signs indicating the presence of military areas to which access is prohibited.

The pills are then hidden in packages of milk, tea or soap, or inside fruit, especially oranges and pomegranates, and prepared for shipment abroad. The most important hub for captagon sorting is the port city of Latakia in western Syria, an area that was firmly under the control of the Assad regime throughout the war.

Even today, the illegal captagon trade is particularly profitable, more than all Syrian legal trades, also because it manages to evade the international sanctions imposed on the Assad regime by exploiting the already existing smuggling routes to countries such as Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, as well as Syria’s access to the Mediterranean shipping routes.

According to the data of the New York Times, this trade has increased 18-fold in the space of four years. Hundreds of millions of captagon pills left from Syria have reached Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and even some European countries (Greece, France, Germany and Romania).

Two of the largest loads of captagon identified by the authorities were intercepted in Italy, at the port of Salerno: in July 2020, the organized crime investigation group of the Guardia di Finanza of Naples seized 14 tons of tablets (about 84 million units) which they had been hidden in various machines and in large industrial paper cylinders contained within three containers.

Joel Rayburn, the US special envoy to Syria during the Trump administration, told al New York Times that “the idea of ​​asking the Syrian government to cooperate is simply absurd”, given that “it is the government itself that exports drugs”. To protect the factories and facilitate the transport of cargoes to the port are soldiers led by General Ghassan Bilal, head of security of the division of the Syrian army to which Assad’s brother belongs.

Other prominent figures in the captagon’s illegal trading network, hit by US-imposed sanctions, are Amer Khiti and Khodr Taher, two former cattle traders who got rich during the war and are now among Assad’s best-known supporters. The network also includes allies of the president abroad, especially in Lebanon.

Specifically, the Syrian authorities hinder attempts to trace illegal drug trade by avoiding providing information on the movements and recipients of cargoes leaving the country, or by providing false or difficult to verify information. According to Jihad Yazigi del Syria Report, a publication following Syria’s economy, the captagon trade is currently the most profitable sector of exports for Syria, and only enriches the few who manage it.

