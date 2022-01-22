Syria, Isis attack on a Kurdish prison to free hundreds of imprisoned terrorists: 67 dead and 80 fleeing jihadists

The attack of a commando of the Islamic state to a Kurdish prison in Syria in an attempt to free prisoners loyal to Caliphate has turned into one carnage. The provisional balance speaks in fact of 67 victims following the armed clashes that broke out in Ghweiran prison, in the northeastern region of Hasake, where Kurdish-Syrian forces are detaining thousands of terrorists from Black Flags captured during the reconquest of the country’s northern territories. And it is precisely from the Kurdish forces that the complaint comes that a convoy of the Syrian Democratic Forces (Sdf) started from the front of Tell Temir to support the militias committed to repelling the jihadist attack, “he was attacked and hit by a drone of Turkey”Which maintains its influence in the area.

According to what we learn from the news spread by theNational Observatory for Human Rights in Syria, dozens of terrorists managed to escape from prison thanks to the blitz of their comrades in arms, so much so that American helicopters are currently flying over the surrounding area in search of about 80 jihadists on the run. However, from the SDFs they communicate that more than 89 fugitives were arrested again and that the fighting is still going on.

Among the victims, 23 are members of the Kurdish security forces and prison guards, 39 are militants and 5 are civilians. The violence began when the latter attacked the prison in the night, but the clashes continued even this morning. The militiamen have perched in an area of ​​Hasake near the prison using civilians as human shields.

Photo: Twitter page of the Syrian Democratic Forces