Syria, ISIS attacks the prison with its jihadists: 70 dead

Other than defeated. ISIS is alive and well, ready to resume assaults and massacres. He demonstrated this with the two attacks carried out between Syria and Iraq on Thursday night. The first and most serious, targeted the Al Hasaka prison, in northeastern Syria, controlled by the Kurdish militias of the SDF (Syrian Democratic Front) allied with the United States. The assault, which began Thursday night, was prepared and facilitated by a revolt inside the prison where, up to Thursday, about 12 thousand militiamen and former supporters of the Islamic State were detained. A revolt followed by the explosion of a car bomb driven under the main entrance of the building by a suicidal militant. Immediately afterwards, intense fighting broke out along the prison perimeter, extending, in a few hours, to the city of Hasaka. While the number of prisoners escaped remains uncertain, the toll of the bloody assault has worsened by the hour. In the late evening of yesterday, the casualties among civilians, Kurdish militiamen, prisoners and assailants were about seventy, while the number of escapees remained uncertain. Almost simultaneously, however, ISIS returned to action on the Iraqi front hitting an army base in the province of Diyala.

The attack, which cost the lives of nine soldiers, does not bode well for our country, which will be called, as of next spring, to take command of the NATO forces in Iraq following the US withdrawal. At the moment, however, the most disturbing episode remains the assault on the Al Hasaka prison. And not only for the complexity, the vastness and the duration of the terrorist escalation, accompanied by an impressive number of deaths and injuries. Behind that dramatic episode lie the responsibilities, delays and underestimations of an international community which, after the alleged defeat of Isis, has systematically disinterested itself in what was happening in Syria and in the former territories of the Caliphate. For at least two years it has been known that the situation in prisons, entrusted to the control of Kurdish militiamen, had become unmanageable. Deprived of funds, personnel and adequate preparation, the Kurdish SDF militiamen have been abandoned to themselves both by the Americans and by the other countries of the so-called anti-Isis coalition. Behind that disinterest was hidden the evident desire to leave the foreign militants of the Islamic State parked in northern Syria. A choice tacitly pursued by countries like France and England worried that the terrorists brought back to their homeland would benefit from the excessive guarantee of courts and judicial systems ready to acquit them or sentence them to small penalties. Countries like Tunisia frightened by the idea of ​​bringing hundreds of unscrupulous terrorists back to their homeland have been added to the European blame game. Thus the overcrowded prisons of the Syrian north-east, inhabited by unscrupulous ex-combatants, have turned into small Caliphates controlled and self-managed by prisoners. An explosive situation for the Kurdish authorities who have ended up guaranteeing the release and an official certificate of repentance to the prisoners ready to pay 6 thousand dollars and to be accompanied to the territories of the Syrian province of Idlib controlled by Al Qaeda or to the border with Turkey . But those expensive “bailouts” obviously also came from the coffers of an Islamic State that took the opportunity to free some of its leaders. Once the hierarchies were reconstituted, an offensive was launched designed to restore numerical consistency to the new cells. So shortly, thanks to the ignorance of the United States and Europe, the jihadist terror will be able to raise its head. Starting with those territories where, just three years ago, he seemed definitively defeated.