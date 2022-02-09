Syria, Israeli raid on missile sites – Last Hour

(ANSA) – JERUSALEM, 09 FEB – The Israeli army announced that it has hit some “surface-to-air missile” launch sites in Syria, “including Syrian radars and anti-aircraft batteries”, after having suffered attacks from those locations .



“Sirens sounded in Umm Al-Fahm and in the Samaria region following the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syria, which exploded into the air,” the IDF also tweeted.



Syrian state media reported that the country’s air defenses had been activated against Israeli fire “in the vicinity of Damascus”. One soldier was killed and five others injured, as well as “material damage”, the Sana agency said.



The Israeli airstrikes began shortly before 1:00 am local time and were accompanied at 1:10 am by ground-to-ground missile attacks “from the occupied Golan,” the agency said, citing a military source.



“Our anti-aircraft defenses encountered enemy missiles and shot down some of them,” the source added.



