Syria, new head of Isis killed in a US blitz. Biden: “Eliminated from the battlefield”. 13 deaths in all, including 4 women and 6 children

American special forces killed the successor of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi driving the Islamic state. The news was given by the American president, Joe Bidenannouncing that the new Caliph, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshihas been “Eliminated from the battlefield”. According to American sources, the head of ISIS died by blowing himself up with a bomb he had with him. With this operation, the president added in a note, we wanted to “protect the American people and our allies” and “Make the world safer”. All American soldiers are safe and sound, the president specified, although according to the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria the operation led tokilling of 13 peopleincluding also 4 women and 6 children. These deaths, however, which American officials link to the explosion of the bomb at the hands of al-Qurayshi.

The news of the US military’s unusual ground-on-Syrian operation arrived in the morning. Due to the manner in which it was carried out and according to some anonymous sources, the blitz had to have as its objective a high rank of the terrorist organization, since usually the targeted killings are carried out with the use of drones and without putting the American military at risk. In this case, however, the men of Washington they put their boots on the ground in the area of Atmein the western part of the country near the border with Turkeyengaging in a fire fight that lasted for about three hours with local militiamen barricaded with their families.

As evidence of the information reported, the Observatory has published a video in which lifeless bodies of men and even children are seen on the ground. This is the same area where in 2019 the former Caliph of Isis, al-Baghdadi. Today’s was the most important raid in the province of Idlib from the US assault in 2019 in which the founder of the jihadist organization died.

Al-Qurayshi succeeded the founder of the Caliphate in 2019, after he was killed in a similar blitz also organized by the United States. His appointment came later months of internal strife among the various factions of Islamist power, but he was the man indicated as his successor by the late Caliph. He who with al-Baghdadi had shared the days of the organization’s foundation and also his imprisonment at the “University of Jihad”as the US detention camp had been renamed Camp Buccain Iraq. And it is no coincidence that he was considered one of the most important ideologues of Isis. For this and thanks to the long militancy alongside the leader of Daeshthe terrorist has carved out a central role in the group’s decision-making processes, so much so that he is considered one of the minds behind the persecution of the Yazidi population.

In these two years, al-Qurayshi has acted in total secrecy, surrounded only by a few trusted men, without ever appearing publicly, also because he inherited an organization greatly weakened by the reconquest of land by the Western and Russian coalitions. -governmental. We know that he was born of one family of Turkmen origin in the city of Tal Afarabout 80 kilometers from Mosul, Isis’ former Iraqi capital, which made him one of the few non-Arabs at the helm of the terrorist organization. Son of a Sunni preacher, like al-Baghdadi was a profound connoisseur of sacred textsthe subject of his university studies.

His life before embracing Islamist terrorism is similar to that of many other members of Daesh and al-Qaeda in Iraq: former army officer under the presidency of Saddam Husseinwas part of that host of former Baathist soldiers who then made their military and tactical capabilities available to Isis. The turning point came in 2004 when, after the fall of the Rais and the rise of groups like al-Qaeda in Iraq, led by the bloodthirsty Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, like other officers loyal to him, he ended up in the Camp Bucca detention center in the same years that al-Baghdadi was also detained there. It is there that, like his other future comrades, he radicalized, driven by the presence of other Islamist leaders and by the news about the abuses by the US military in the prison of Abu Ghraibwhere some Camp Bucca inmates came from.