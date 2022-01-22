Syria: over 90 dead in 3 days in clashes between Isis and Kurds – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – HASSAKÉ, 22 JAN – The fighting between the militants of the Islamic State and the Kurdish forces in north-eastern Syria continued today, for the third consecutive day, following a serious jihadist attack that caused almost 90 deaths .



“At least 28 members of the Kurdish security forces, five civilians and 56 ISIS fighters have been killed” since the start of the attack on Ghwayran prison, said Rami Abdel Rahmane, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (Osdh). .



At the forefront of the fight against Isis, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), overwhelmingly formed by Kurdish fighters and supported by the international anti-jihadist coalition, defeated the jihadist group in Syria in 2019, driving it out of the last stronghold of Baghouz in the province of Deir Ezzor.



Despite the defeat, ISIS is carrying out deadly attacks, particularly in the vast Syrian desert, which extends from the central province of Homs to that of Deir Ezzor, on the border with Iraq. On the night between Thursday and Friday, ISIS launched an assault on the prison in the city of Hassaké, which is home to some 3,500 suspected ISIS members, including leaders of the group, Osdh said. Dozens of inmates managed to escape following this attack.



According to a statement released today by the SDF that seized explosive belts, weapons and ammunition, there was "heavy fighting" in the areas north of Ghwayran prison, where more than 20 ISIS fighters were killed.


