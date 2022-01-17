Syria, sentences of Assad’s torturers but Arab countries re-establish relations with Damascus: “They could also influence the West”

The Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad today finds itself in a situation that is paradoxical: on the one hand, some of its members are found guilty of crimes against humanity from European justice, on the other hand the government of Damascus it seems ready to come out of the isolation it has been in for at least a decade and to reconnect diplomatic relations not only with Arab neighbors, but perhaps also with some Western countries.

On 13 January the court of the German city of Koblenz sentenced to life imprisonment Anwar Raslan, 58-year-old former Syrian internal intelligence colonel. The man was found responsible for the torture of 4 thousand people in the notorious al-Khatib prison, defined by opponents of the Assad regime Hell on earth. Raslan was blamed for his role as a senior security services official during street demonstrations that began in 2011 on the long wave of “Arab springs” that came repressed in blood by President Assad’s military forces. His sentence comes after that in February 2021 of Eyad al Gharib, a subordinate of Raslan, sentenced to 4 years and 6 months of imprisonment also by the court of Koblenz.

The United Nations High Representative for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, praised the sentence as a “fundamental step forward” in the search for the truth for the victims of the Syrian regime and its detention system. Nonetheless, the normalization of the Damascus regime in front of the international community now seems to proceed with full sail. Various Middle Eastern actors, some of whom in 2011 had decreed the expulsion of Syria from Arab League, now they are pushing for the reinstatement of the Damascus regime. Last in order of time, the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen), said that – for the first time since 2009 – he will soon visit Damascus to meet Assad. In October 2021, however, the Syrian president received the first phone call in ten years from the king of Jordan, Abdullah II, described by both sides as “frank and friendly”.

Also in October, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, met with his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Miqdad. Again this was the first time a meeting of this level in nearly ten years. Pure the Bahrain decided to completely normalize diplomatic relations with the Syrian government, appointing a new ambassador to Damascus on 30 December 2021. However, in this process of reopening to the regime among the countries of the area, the contribution of the United Arab Emirates, the first country to reopen its embassy in Syria as early as the end of 2018. Since then, in fact, there has been a succession of agreements commercial, cultural and high-level meetings on the sidelines ofExpo 2020 in Dubai.

But there is the possibility that even some Western countries, such asItaly, are you seriously considering the possibility of reopening the doors to Assad? In our country the precedents are not lacking, considering that on 11 March 2010 the then President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, bestowed on the Syrian president the honor of Knight of the Grand Cross decorated by the Grand Cordon of Merit (revoked in 2012). In February 2018, however, the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar leaked the news that the then Syrian National Security Advisor, Ali Mamlouk, had even come in secret visit to Rome to meet an Italian intelligence delegation.

Second Giuseppe Dentice, in charge of the Middle East and North Africa desk of International Studies Center, to date there do not seem to be serious intentions of normalization with Assad in Europe and in the West and in this sense the Koblenz judgments may not be an indifferent element. “Although these decisions have indirect political relevance – explains Dentice a Ilfattoquotidiano.it – at the same time show a clear discrepancy between the perception that we Europeans and Westerners have towards these criminal facts and the same experienced by the Syrian authorities, who today as in the past have not shown themselves in the least concerned by the accusations, even in the face of factual evidence “.

It is not excluded, however, that the return of Damascus to the diplomatic forum of the Middle East “may encourage some kind of pressure, especially towards the Western partner countries of the Arab actors involved in the resumption of relations with Assad ”, continues Dentice.

“It is clear – argues the expert – that there is a kind of transversal lobbying operation in an attempt to rehabilitate the Assadian regime, with all the annex of crimes, as a badly acceptable in the name of a greater good. A complex operation carried out with determination in particular by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan and Algeria, each with their own particular interests, but all deliberately united in guaranteeing a sort of renewed regional Arab unity in the face of the spread of alleged new or old threats ”.

Nonetheless, it should be emphasized that “the ongoing process of normalization of relations risks not only fully reintegrating Damascus into the regional architecture, but also encouraging and leaving the regime’s policies on an internal level unchanged, even the most infamous, especially towards political opponents and enemies. military, thus accentuating a loss of credibility of the regional and international community ”, adds Dentice. “We always remember – concludes the scholar – that both had intervened instrumentally in the Syrian conflict to denounce and fight the war crimes perpetuated by the Assad family, while today they could be willing to accept certain choices in the name of often too overused realpolitik. A signal that would therefore be in clear contradiction with the sentence of Koblenz, mortifying above all the innocent victims of the crimes of the Damascus regime ”.