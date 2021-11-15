Syria, the wrong and hidden raid: “Thus in 2019 the United States killed 80 civilians, women and children”. The New York Times investigation

“We threw bombs on 50 women and children.” This was stated by an American base military analyst Al Udeid in Qatar, the March 18, 2019. A few minutes earlier, the United States had carried out a raid on Baghuz, the last stronghold of Isis in Syria. Two bombs, one after the other. An error kept hidden until November 13, 2021. I civilians remained killed, in reality, there were more: 80. This was revealed by an investigation by New York Times, which retraces the previous minutes and the panic of the following ones, when the forces realized they had made a mistake. The raid was carried out on the recommendation of the Task Force 9, a special operations unit which includes the elite commando Delta Force.

The investigation by the American newspaper also gives space to a legal officer who hotly described the incident as a possible war crime which required an investigation, but, the newspaper reports: “At almost every step the armed forces tried to to conceal the catastrophic raid. The death toll was minimized. Information in this regard kept secret. And the top leaders were not warned. The Inspector General of the Department of Defense initiated an investigation but the results were delayed and any mention of the raid removed.

Faced with the conclusions of the investigation sent by the newspaper itself, the Central Command American for the first time admitted the attack. He explained that it was justified and that the two bombs killed 16 ISIS fighters and four civilians. It was not clear whether the other 60 victims were civilians or not, as women and children in the caliphate are often armed. “We hate the loss of innocent lives and take all possible measures to prevent them,” said the captain. Bill Urban, the spokesperson for Central Command.

The New York Times investigation also reveals the fears of many about Task Force 9, which had already given the impression of circumventing the safeguards provided to limit the deaths of innocent people, and to do so in a systematic way. To be concerned, in addition to human rights associations, too some CIA agents in Syria.