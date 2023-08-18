Systemic lupus erythematosus patients will get a new biological treatment

by E&N Brand Lab for AstraZeneca

Worldwide, approximately five million people have some form of lupus and the estimated prevalence in Latin America is approximately 72 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with approximately 90% of diagnosed patients being women. The most common type is known as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which affects vital organs, the heart, kidneys or lungs, as well as the skin and joints.

The complexity of this pathology and its variability among patients has long limited the development of treatments, however, in recent years, advances in the understanding of the disease and the urgency of the need for new innovative therapy options have helped create Saphnelo® (anifrolumab), is the first biologic therapy approved in Central America and the Caribbean for the treatment of this malignancy.

This medicine will help adult patients with moderate or severe SLE who are taking other medicines to treat the disease. Results from various clinical studies highlighted the effectiveness of the new treatment compared to existing treatments, showing that at least 53% of patients using Safnello experienced a reduction in disease activity, prolonging their lives. The quality of has improved.

“The severity of this condition can range from mild to fatal. We know that each outbreak doubles the risk of organ damage, which worsens patients’ quality of life. Safonello has been able to demonstrate that it can comprehensively control the functioning of affected organs, providing an early and sustained response and controlling symptoms, as well as providing patients with longer flare-free time. Can do,” said Dr. Andres Rojas, Medical Director of the . AstraZeneca for Central America and the Caribbean.

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a complex chronic autoimmune disease that can cause long-term damage to various parts of the body, such as the joints and skin, as well as vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and brain. Even such complications develop that lead to death. It is important that the patient is evaluated by a specialist doctor so that he receives appropriate care, preventive care, and education that will help improve his quality of life.

Its cause is unknown, since like other autoimmune diseases it can be inherited; However, some environmental triggers have been identified, such as exposure to ultraviolet rays, certain medications to treat blood pressure or infections, as well as seizures, physical exertion, or stress.

To diagnose it, specialists may opt for a specific test, including a blood test with antinuclear antibodies (ANA), as well as other laboratory tests to rule out abnormalities in blood counts, urine tests, kidney biopsies, and imaging tests. Are included. To assess abnormalities in joints and other organs. However, it may take a long time for the patient to get the correct diagnosis.

“Early detection of this pathology is of utmost importance, as complications can be minimized and appropriate treatment can be administered on a case by case basis. It can be difficult to diagnose for some patients, as the symptoms are not constant and vary from person to person, even on some occasions being similar to many other conditions, leading to a wide variety of clinical manifestations. There are manifestations that affect their organs.” Dr. Rojas commented.

“Secret Enemy” Campaign

With the aim of combating misinformation and the population’s lack of knowledge about SLE, AstraZeneca has created a digital education and awareness platform called El Enemigo Incognito. The platform will help patients better understand the different behaviors of the pathology and understand that they are carriers of a chronic disease that they can live with if they take proper care of it.

People will be able to access through www.elenemigoincognito.com to get information like risk factors, symptoms, approach recommendations, frequently asked questions and timely diagnostic tests.

“Misinformation and variable symptoms from patient to patient make timely diagnosis difficult. It is important that people have access to quality and truthful information sources complemented by the support of a highly trained medical team. Patients can lead a normal life if they stay under the control of their treating doctor and are consistent with their treatment. Although lupus is considered a disabling disease, a well-cared-for patient can maintain quality of life and perform their daily activities normally”, concluded Rojas.