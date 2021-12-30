Systems error, Santander bank credits 150 million to tens of thousands of customers at Christmas

In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the Santander bank itself.

Tens of thousands of customers were credited within hours on their bank accounts large sums for a total value of well 150 million euros without any justification, behind the incident no Christmas present, however, but more simply a technical error of their bank, the Santander group, which is now trying to recover that money that was started by mistake. As the Times revealed, the case just over Christmas and involved individuals and businesses in the UK. In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the same bank. The financial institution, admitting what had happened and apologizing to customers for the mistake, in fact assured that in the meantime no one was left with the account in the red because the money came from their own reserves and not from the customers’ accounts.

In practice, according to what was reconstructed by the company, some payments were in progress to the corporate customers of the group when by mistake, it is not known whether IT or human, the transfers were mistakenly duplicated on the accounts of recipients who found themselves with sums not due on the accounts. In fact, the problem involved almost all the suppliers who were credited twice or more with payments for their services, but it also involved individuals who were credited with double salaries. “We are sorry that due to a technical problem some payments from our corporate clients have been mistakenly duplicated on recipient accounts. None of our clients are run out of money and we will work strictly together with other banks across the UK to recover the payments. duplicate transactions in the next few days, “explained a spokesman for the bank.

The spokesperson’s reference is to the fact that the money also went to open accounts with other banks that Santander has now contacted to recover the sums. Some of the money has already been recovered but the risk is that any of the beneficiaries have already spent that money. According to the same newspaper, some banks have already warned that in case of customers who would be in the red with the withdrawal they cannot act but a solution is being sought.