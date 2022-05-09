Systems medicine, a people-centered idea of ​​care

In Milan a symposium for a vision of man in his complexity

Milan, May 9 (askanews) – A symposium in Milan to discuss the way in which the world of medicine is changing under the banner of an interdisciplinary vision, which combines scientifically validated pathways and therapeutic approaches of traditional medicines with strictly biomedical and specialized physiopathology.

“Systems medicine – Jeanette Maier, Professor of General Pathology and Clinical Pathology at the University of Milan, told askanews – is precisely a new paradigm of approach to the human system, which for a long time has been analyzed in its parts. Now none of us deny what has been done until recently, but what we now know thanks to the technological improvements and computational models we have at our disposal is that all these single molecules, these single pieces, are connected to each other. So to consider man we cannot consider them the hand, or the heart or the brain: we must consider the whole, due to the reciprocal repercussions that exist between one system and another “.

The conference, entitled “Systems medicine – Models of integration in clinical practice and new therapeutic solutions”, was opened by the Rector of the University of Milan, Franzini, followed by institutional greetings from the Deputy Minister of Health Sileri and the councilor for welfare of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti. The event saw the participation of numerous teachers, who reasoned about the importance of a well-rounded approach, even at the level of clinical applications, and unanimously approved a declaration with the new goals of medicine.

“The treatment works better, it is much more effective – explained Professor Mario Clerici, professor of Immunology at the University of Milan – in the moment in which we have a much more holistic approach, much more complete and we return to treating the patient not as a sick person, but as a person who suffers “.

And thanks to systems medicine, the aim is to bring benefits also in terms of health policies. “The application of systems medicine – Professor Maier specified – could radically change the medical world, because it is a medicine that tends towards personalization: it is precision medicine. It means being able to characterize each individual patient, in such a way as to have an individual profile on which to then act in a targeted and specific manner, not only with the diagnosis, but also with therapeutic methods “.

“The achievement of health – added Clerici – should be faster and the treatment could be done in greater serenity with consequent less stress both at the level of the patient and of the family and also of the national health system, which after Covid lives in a situation of absolute pressure “.

Furthermore, the Milanese symposium was supported in a non-conditioning way by Guna Spa, a pharmaceutical company specializing in Low Dose Medicine. “This – said Alessandro Pizzoccaro, president of Guna Spa – is an extremely important event because it brings together 21 speakers, all university professors, who came together to highlight the characteristics of this model, of this paradigm of medicine”.

A paradigm that in a certain sense wants to bring medicine back to its humanistic dimension, deeply integrated into the discourse of science. And this, to quote the rector Franzini, is something that makes us think of the dynamics and structures of scientific revolutions.

