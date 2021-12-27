“Szalai gets complicated, asked Napoli for 18 million. Kumbulla an idea and on Beca …”

Emanuele Cammaroto writes in his editorial for NapoliMagazine:

“There is still no definitive choice of Manolas’ successor and it will take a few more days to pull the strings of the casting, with at least three or four open negotiations. Spalletti really likes Attila Szalai, there is the total satisfaction given by the player but Fenerbahce asks for 18 million and Napoli reflects. Kumbulla it is a track that we had anticipated but at the moment it is more Giuntoli’s idea, also due to his past at Verona paired with Rrahmani. Spalletti evaluates it but does not consider it a first choice. Uduokhai remains a goal but the Augusta shoots high (16-18 million). Like it Becao, there has already been a survey with Udinese and Adl-Pozzo reports encourage this track but the Friulian club does not currently open for sale in January and has made it known that it is available to sit only for June. There is a background: the name of Fiorentina’s Milenkovic is circulating, it brings everyone in the Napoli home to an agreement and it would be an important blow. Napoli will make an attempt, even knowing that the margins are few and there is competition from Milan. The blues would be willing to put Demme on the plate, as a counterpart for lowering the requests of the viola. The former Leipzig is increasingly outgoing, Spalletti does not veto his departure, in the hierarchies he is now behind the other five colleagues in the department and could leave Naples as early as January. In the meantime, Giuntoli and Micheli are also evaluating some opportunities abroad for the aftermath of Manolas “.